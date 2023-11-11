MPs to meet but no confidence vote may fail

Opposition Leader Roy McTaggart addresses Parliament (file photo)

(CNS): The PPM secured enough signatures from those now sitting on the opposition benches, Friday, to call a special parliamentary meeting for Tuesday in order to hold a no confidence vote in the government. But the vote could still fail. Indications were Saturday that they still had not locked in the necessary tenth vote.

While rumour and speculation about a potential new government that could be led by the PPM swirled through the community on Saturday, among political pundits and across social media, it was still not clear who would be the tenth vote to bring down PACT.

On documents submitted to Speaker Kathy Ebanks-Wilks by the opposition, Julianna O’Connor-Connolly’s name was on the letter requesting the meeting of parliament, but she had not signed it.

In a press release the opposition leader, Roy McTaggart said that the opposition was satisfied that other members will also be signing. The letter was accepted by the Speaker and the meeting has now been confirmed for 10am Tuesday.

“The letter was signed by a sufficient number of elected members to effect a meeting,” McTaggart said. “Those signing included members of the Progressive Opposition and the three independent Opposition members. We are satisfied that other members will also be signing the letter.

“As I indicated on Thursday, it is our duty as representatives of our people to act to restore stable and effective government to these Islands,” McTaggart added after the motion of no confidence seconded by Joey Hew was filed with and accepted by the Speaker.

But there was no indication from McTaggart regarding his expectations to become premier if the Progressives succeed in bringing down Panton’s government or if he has had to forego the top job in order to pick off an additional PACT member.

There is also no indication at this point what the outcome will be if the PPM are not able to tempt the tenth MP to join them in a new line-up.

Whatever happens however, Premier Wayne Panton will struggle to cling on as premier given the numbers he is faced with. But if the divisions that exist, not just among PACT, but among all members can’t be resolved a new line-up maybe difficult to secure and force him to call early elections.

A great deal of the infighting within PACT has been about development and the clash with the premier‘s stated and genuine belief in the need for a sustainable future.

If the baton is passed to a PPM administration it is almost certain that the current unchecked development is likely to get even worse. This even in the face of broad public sentiment that development, especially high-end, luxury condos or commercial projects should be curtailed until the new much awaited and long delayed national development plan is rolled out.

There was no mention however of the pressure being applied by the developer lobby recently in McTaggart’s motion of no confidence which focuses on the hung parliament caused by McKeeva Bush’s departure from PACT this past week and what McTaggart has said is PACT’s inability to pull together the 2024/25 budget.

See the No confidence motion and letter below