Man who drowned in GT Harbour identified

| 01/11/2023 | 2 Comments
Cayman News Service

(CNS): Police have confirmed that the deceased man who was pulled from George Town Harbour by Cayman Islands Fire Service officers on the evening of Saturday, 21 October, was Raheem Tyrike Barrett (27), a Jamaican national residing in the Cayman Islands. Police had managed to track down his family several days after the man drowned in the waters off Seafarers Way.

Share your vote!


How do you feel after reading this?
  • Fascinated
  • Happy
  • Sad
  • Angry
  • Bored
  • Afraid
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags:

Category: Local News

Comments (2)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Anonymous says:
    01/11/2023 at 2:12 pm

    So was there any foul play involved?? What happened to this poor man?

    3
    2
    Reply
  2. Anonymous says:
    01/11/2023 at 1:45 pm

    Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family. May he rest in peace.

    3
    2
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

«
»