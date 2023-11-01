Man who drowned in GT Harbour identified
(CNS): Police have confirmed that the deceased man who was pulled from George Town Harbour by Cayman Islands Fire Service officers on the evening of Saturday, 21 October, was Raheem Tyrike Barrett (27), a Jamaican national residing in the Cayman Islands. Police had managed to track down his family several days after the man drowned in the waters off Seafarers Way.
So was there any foul play involved?? What happened to this poor man?
Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family. May he rest in peace.