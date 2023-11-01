Man sits in jail 1,600 days in extradition case
(CNS): Juan Carlos Gonzales Infante (61), a Venezuelan national wanted by the US authorities for drug smuggling and money laundering, has served more than four years at HMP Northward even though he has never been convicted of a crime here. Gonzales came to Cayman in 2019 as a co-pilot of a private plane carrying gold. He and three other men were charged with smuggling, but all four were acquitted in 2020. He has remained on remand since then.
Gonzales, who has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, appeared in court via video link from HMP Northward on Friday. The court heard that his appeal against a decision to extradite him to the United States had been adjourned time and again, almost always because of problems with legal aid.
Prosecuting counsel Toyin Salako urged the court to intervene and have the Department of Legal Aid director attend to explain what the problems are, explaining that because the application has not been rejected but is constantly deferred, Gonzales cannot appeal the decision.
Since he was found not guilty in the gold smuggling case, he has been in jail for 1,288 days while he fights extradition, having lost his first challenge last November, Salako said. The appeal is currently set to be heard in January, but she said there are now fears that this latest date will also be missed.
The court heard that the Department of Legal Aid is questioning the need for reports and other research to support his challenge to the US extradition request.
Salako raised concerns that the length of time that Gonzales has now served on remand awaiting extradition now raised human rights concerns, as well as issues relating to Cayman’s standing on the international stage when it comes to its extradition agreements with key allies and partners. She said it was “embarrassing” that this jurisdiction was unable to even hold the extradition hearing.
She told the court that extradition hearings can be complex and difficult, and there is a need for reports and expert evidence, which must be funded, as she urged the judge to bring the legal aid team to the court in order to try to move things along.
Jonathon Hughes, Gonzales’ attorney, said that key medical reports relating to his client’s physical and mental health are required for the extradition hearing, but without the legal aid, he has no means of funding them.
“We’re in a holding pattern until a decision is made,” Hughes said as he spoke of the legal aid’s repeated deferrals and periods of silence in response to requests and queries.
Gonzales, who was given the chance to address the court directly, said he had been “detained and restrained” for about five years, which he said had led to a deterioration in his mental and physical health. “My family, everybody, has been affected by the inordinate delays in these proceedings,” he said. “I don’t want this proceeding to be delayed anymore,” he added before raising his right to a fair trial under Cayman’s Bill of Rights.
Justice Cheryll Richard agreed that legal aid should be asked to attend. She asked Hughes to contact the director about appearing at the next mention date on 14 November. The judge said the court would also seek answers from the department.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Crime
ANY comment from OUR judiciary? Or ‘not my problem’ all up + down the line?
Does everyone realize that at some point, maladministration is a serious crime at common law? If only someone in authority would establish where that point is, we all might be much much better off.
Justice delayed is justice denied.
And where is the GOLD?? I believe long gone to England???
This some cockamamie story here.
Have the Caymanian people really just spent $350,000 to keep a un-convicted person in prison for more than 3 years, all because a system will not pay $5,000 to assure him of a fair hearing?
And has anyone tried to sell the jet to pay for all this? Bet it is not worth anything now, having sat in the sun for almost 4 years? How many millions have we lost on that?
How is this responsible?
So so so true!
This is truly a shame and a disgrace; everyone involved should face some form of penalty.
Shouldn’t they either complete this process or release this man? Can’t the local government demand that the requesting party cover the expenses since they are the ones who want him in their jurisdiction, not us in ours?
Wow. So the CI taxpayer has to pay for a Venezuelan national to fight his extradition to the US?????? How is that right?
That is right because it is what happens when key Civil Servants or departments of government fail or refuse to do their job in a timely manner or in accordance with our laws.
The Cayman economy is deprived of tens of millions of dollars on that issue alone. This is now mainstream. Do not feign surprise.
This is truly ricky-diculous!
What kind of world class civil service do we have here?
Who will be reprimanded and disciplined for this lack of action?
Seems a lot of ppl are to blame here, but will any ONE be held to account?
Don’t do the crime if you can’t do the time.
The legal aid director is so rude and so disrespectful- she treats all those who apply like the chicken poop she stepped in. I have seen her speaking to lawyers and she’s incredibly awful to them too. If this is her way of trying to protect her budget it’s not working or acceptable. She thinks she’s going you a favour by granting legal aid – she’s not, it’s a fundamental right in most cases. The criminal system as a whole is an embarrassment to this jurisdiction.
Makes very little sense. All these mental issues can be dealt with in the US as well as Cayman, probably better considering how things have been handled so far.
Disgusting.
Power with no checks and balances.
Unaccountable.
Our constitutional rights are an illusion to placate us.
Unconscionable.
No one gives a damn. Our governance is at new lows, and this is NOTHING to do with our politicians.
Who is paying for all this? His expensive legal aid fees and the cost of housing and feeding him?
US, that’s who. All of us are paying for this charade from our taxes.
That money is better spent on housing our homeless, medical fees for our pensioners, feeding families with hungry kids etc.
Utterly ridiculous.