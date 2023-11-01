Man sits in jail 1,600 days in extradition case

Juan Carlos Gonzales Infante arriving at court on a previous occasion

(CNS): Juan Carlos Gonzales Infante (61), a Venezuelan national wanted by the US authorities for drug smuggling and money laundering, has served more than four years at HMP Northward even though he has never been convicted of a crime here. Gonzales came to Cayman in 2019 as a co-pilot of a private plane carrying gold. He and three other men were charged with smuggling, but all four were acquitted in 2020. He has remained on remand since then.

Gonzales, who has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, appeared in court via video link from HMP Northward on Friday. The court heard that his appeal against a decision to extradite him to the United States had been adjourned time and again, almost always because of problems with legal aid.

Prosecuting counsel Toyin Salako urged the court to intervene and have the Department of Legal Aid director attend to explain what the problems are, explaining that because the application has not been rejected but is constantly deferred, Gonzales cannot appeal the decision.

Since he was found not guilty in the gold smuggling case, he has been in jail for 1,288 days while he fights extradition, having lost his first challenge last November, Salako said. The appeal is currently set to be heard in January, but she said there are now fears that this latest date will also be missed.

The court heard that the Department of Legal Aid is questioning the need for reports and other research to support his challenge to the US extradition request.

Salako raised concerns that the length of time that Gonzales has now served on remand awaiting extradition now raised human rights concerns, as well as issues relating to Cayman’s standing on the international stage when it comes to its extradition agreements with key allies and partners. She said it was “embarrassing” that this jurisdiction was unable to even hold the extradition hearing.

She told the court that extradition hearings can be complex and difficult, and there is a need for reports and expert evidence, which must be funded, as she urged the judge to bring the legal aid team to the court in order to try to move things along.

Jonathon Hughes, Gonzales’ attorney, said that key medical reports relating to his client’s physical and mental health are required for the extradition hearing, but without the legal aid, he has no means of funding them.

“We’re in a holding pattern until a decision is made,” Hughes said as he spoke of the legal aid’s repeated deferrals and periods of silence in response to requests and queries.

Gonzales, who was given the chance to address the court directly, said he had been “detained and restrained” for about five years, which he said had led to a deterioration in his mental and physical health. “My family, everybody, has been affected by the inordinate delays in these proceedings,” he said. “I don’t want this proceeding to be delayed anymore,” he added before raising his right to a fair trial under Cayman’s Bill of Rights.

Justice Cheryll Richard agreed that legal aid should be asked to attend. She asked Hughes to contact the director about appearing at the next mention date on 14 November. The judge said the court would also seek answers from the department.