Locals get more access to pensions to buy property

(CNS): Caymanians with private sector pensions will now gain access to more of their funds in order to pay down mortgages, raise deposits to buy a home or land or pay off strata debts, after an amendment to the national pension act was steered through parliament, Thursday. Minister Dwayne Seymour who has returned to the labour portfolio in the new ‘repackaged’ UPM government front bench brought the bill based on a successful private members motion championed by the opposition member Chris Saunders MP (BTW).

Seymour said the changes would offer flexibility to people in the current economic to make withdrawals for essential purposes to facilitate what he called “life milestones”. The law increases the maximum amount people can take out to cover the cost of home related finances up to as much as $100,000. Those taking cash however will be required to increase their monthly contributions depending on how much they take.

The bill has gone through the drafting and consultation rapidly in order to make sure it becomes law and is implemented before Christmas.

Given that the bill is designed to help those who are in mortgage arrears or struggling to keep paying increase mortgage and home loans, Chris Saunders asked the banks to waive their repayment penalties given what members are trying to achieve. He said according to CIMA’s latest reports the high street banks are making record profits as is the case for some in challenging times.

Addressing concerns about what some see as the latest raid on pensions he said this bill was about people securing roofs over people’s heads for when they are retired. With inflation running as high as it is now he explained that investing pension funds in property was not a bad thing to do.

While Saunders raised his concerns about the long term problems surrounding the inadequate pension regime he said this maybe a short-term fix it was one some people were desperate for. Saunders accused “too many people not from here” of criticising what MPs were doing to help Caymanians deal with “our own unique challenges”.

Several MPS also said they would like to see civil servants also access their pension funds. But the public service pension falls under the deputy governor’s remit and civil servants at the moment must petition the governor for access.

The legislation passed unanimously after Saunders made a significant number of amendments during the committee stage.

See the draft bill here and the debate and committee process on CIGTV below.