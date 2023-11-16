Lifer gets third chance on licensed release

(CNS): Philip Glennon Ebanks (59), who was serving a life sentence for a murder he was accused of committing when he was just 17-years-old and convicted of almost eight years later, was released on license, Thursday, for the third time. Ebanks was first paroled in 2013 after serving 24 years in jail but after committing two burglaries he was returned to prison in 2016. He was released again in 2019 but before the year was out he had offended and was sent back to HMP Northward.

Ebanks has now served more than four years for the home invasion he was convicted of in 2019. Last year he made an application for parole once again which was granted today by Justice Williams largely as a result of what the court said was a much stronger support network for him on his release.

Justice Richard Williams, who said he was satisfied that Ebanks did not pose a threat to society, urged him to make the most of this opportunity as he warned it was his last chance and he could be returned to custody should he commit any further offences.

The release is based on a long list of conditions including electronic monitoring and mandatory drug testing. He will also be released into an appropriate and structured environment under the care of the probation services to assist with his continue rehabilitation and to support him through the transition.

The court heard how Ebanks has been institutionalized and has effectively spent less than five years on the outside since he was jailed in the late 1980s when he was still in his early twenties. Because he was convicted of a murder committed when he was a juvenile he has been under the control of the court and not the governor’s office as was the case in the past for lifers.

He was first released on license after serving more than double the 11 years that had been recommended by the courts at the time given his age. Ebanks was convicted of murdering Una Yates, known as “Miss Che-Che” during a robbery at a West Bay grocery in 1982.