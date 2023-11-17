Jobless locals asked to sign on for NiCE clean-up

Participants in the Christmas Clean-up at Smith Cove

(CNS): The infrastructure ministry will be funding a shorter than usual National Community Enhancement Winter Project (NICE Project) this Christmas. The clean-up will offer jobless Caymanians just ten days work between 4 And 15 December this year. Unemployed locals can sign up now.

“We are dedicated to giving back to our community and providing opportunities for unemployed Caymanians to actively participate in beautifying our beloved islands,” said the minister now responsible for the programme. “This initiative reflects our unwavering commitment to the well-being of our people,” he added.

All unemployed Caymanians and spouses over 18 years old who meet the criteria are invited to apply. People must be medically fit to work from 7am to 3pm each week day from 4 December on. To sign up go to the link here to complete the application process. Applicants need to supply photo ID and proof of status or marriage.

Successful applicants will be paid $10 per hour. For more information contact the Secretariat of the NICE Project 2023 at ncep@gov.ky.

Join us in making a lasting impact on our community and the Cayman Islands. Apply for the NiCE Project 2023 today and be a part of a movement dedicated to enhancing the beauty and vitality of our beloved islands while supporting those in need during the holiday season.