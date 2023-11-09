Jamaican murder suspect rounded up in Cayman

(CNS): The RCIPS has deported an unnamed Jamaican man back to the neighbouring island after they were alerted by their law enforcement partners there that a murder suspect had travelled to the Cayman Islands. The RCIPS said that officers worked in collaboration with Customs and Border Control to locate the man, who was detained on Wednesday, 8 November. He was taken by CBC officers back to Jamaica on Thursday and handed over to the Jamaican Constabulary Force.

“This apprehension demonstrates the importance of collaborative efforts between the police and our local, regional and international partners in securing our borders,” said Police Commissioner Kurt Walton. “It also sends a clear message that we will act swiftly when alerted of criminals who attempt to enter or reside in our Islands.”

The RCIPS did not say how the man entered Cayman or give any details of the murder that the suspect is wanted for.

This is not the first time that Cayman has deported murder suspects back to Jamaica. In January this year, Ashley Williams (20), from Denham Town in Kingston, was deported after she was accused of murdering David Rowe (47) in Jones Town, Kingston, last November. Williams was in Cayman on a work permit, which officials said had been cleared because she had no police record when the application was made.

Before that, in July 2022, Rudolph “Boxer” Shaw (30) was deported from the Cayman Islands to Jamaica. He was wanted in connection with several murders and had made his way here illegally with at least one other criminal associate. He was shot and killed later in the year by Jamaican police after he had escaped from the Kingston Central police lock-up through an air vent.