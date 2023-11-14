Gun pulled in nightclub during fight

(CNS): Police are investigating a report of gun seen at a nightclub over the holiday weekend that was pulled out during a fight. According to an RCIPS press release officers were called to the Strand Entertainment Complex at about 1:30am Monday re the altercation and the sighting of a firearm.

Officers attended the club and conducted inquiries but those involved including a man who had apparently been assaulted, appeared to have already left the location, police said. Officers made further checks in the surrounding area but they didn’t find either the victim or the suspect.

Anyone with any information, particularly the victim of this incident, is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com.