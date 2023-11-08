Drunk driver crashes into armed cop vehicle

(CNS): A drunk driver damaged an RCIPS Firearms Response Unit vehicle early Monday morning while it was on patrol in West Bay in connection with the numerous violent crimes this past weekend. At about 1:15am, the police vehicle was rear-ended by a driver, who was arrested on suspicion of DUI after a roadside breath test showed he was three times over the limit, with a reading of .233%.

No injuries were reported. However, because of the crash the vehicle, which was on active duty during a significant crime event, was put out of service, the RCIPS said.

“It is every motorist’s responsibility to be fit to drive when they get behind the wheel,” the RCIPS said in a release Wednesday about the crash. “This incident demonstrates the impact poor driving behaviour can have, not only on other road users but also the wider community.”