Drug arrest made as cops seek out robbery suspects

(CNS): A 35-year-old man from West Bay has been arrested for Possession With Intent to Supply and Driving While Disqualified as police continue to hunt down those they believe are connected to the current spike in robberies and other gun related crime. Police said he was arrested after his vehicle was identified as one that might be associated with the robberies during ongoing targeted operations last week.

Police said that leading into this weekend the targeted operations will continue as they continue to address the issue of serious crime. The public is advised to expect to see vehicle check points, armed patrols and heightened police visibility.

In the arrest last weekend police said that the driver of the suspect vehicle was acting suspiciously, near the Reflections liquor store on Maclendon Drive in George Town, in the early hours of Sunday. He then attempted to avoid police but he was intercepted on Crewe Road. He and the car were searched and an undisclosed quantity of cash was found on him, along with packaged drugs found in the trunk of the vehicle.

Receipt books commonly associated with gambling were also recovered from the car. His home address was also searched under the drug laws and while police did not say what they found there he was arrested for Possession With Intent to Supply

The RCIPS said it appreciates the community’s support as we work together to keep the Cayman Islands safe.