Dredging of North Sound for cheap fill refused

Starfish at the site where developers want to dredge (Photo by DoE)

(CNS): A controversial application to dredge the North Sound for a speculative project has been turned down by the Cabinet. Pierce Holdings had applied for a Coastal Works Permit to dredge an access channel offshore of Block 20C Parcel 176 in George Town to generate fill for a proposed private retirement home in West Bay. But in the summary note issued following a Cabinet meeting on 17 October it was recorded that the application was refused.

There is no indication on the brief note why it was refused but the department of the environment had recommended that it be declined not just because of the significant, negative, environmental impact the dredging would have, but because of the precedent approval would set to allow a developer access to fill on crown land, in this way.

In its review of the application the DoE experts had said that if the project isn’t viable without destroying acres of publicly-owned natural and undisturbed seabed, it should not be approved. “The precedent and environmental effects of permitting a developer to destroy the marine environment in order to access cheaper fill to move off-site are unjustifiable,” the DoE said in its review of the proposed dredging.

While conservationists can breathe a sigh of relief on this project the constant pressure from developers to build and adapt Grand Cayman’s coast line for commercial projects, that have little if any benefit for the wider community, is becoming one of the biggest concerns for Caymanains.

Alongside the pressure from the cost of living the worry about the impact unchecked development is having and continues to have on the local community remains a major policy issue. Despite PACT’s stated sustainable agenda the constant approval of major projects is fueling public frustration and anger.

See the original DoE report on this proposal in the CNS Library here.