Customs begins rollout of online payments

CBC headquarters in George Town

(CNS): For the past few years, the Customs and Border Control Service (CBC) has been attempting, with the help of technology, to streamline its services to improve the customer experience. This week, the system known as COLS will undergo testing stages and, finally, from today (6 November), the facility should allow importers and traders to pay online for at least single declarations with a maximum payment of CI$2,500.

“We are currently in the final testing stages of this new product and are confident that this offering is aligned with CBC’s strategic objective of streamlining and improving our business processes,” Deputy Director of Imports Kevin Walton said. “The ability to pay duty online will offer our customers greater efficiency and more convenience in using our services.”

For some importers the access to pay online will appear on their COLS account, and a button called ‘Make a Payment’ will appear on the View Declarations and View Historical Declarations screen. When this option becomes available, customers can select a declaration in Awaiting Payment status and make a payment for that specific declaration.

A payment receipt will be sent to the email address provided when the payee registered to have a COLS account. A release notice will then be available for viewing and printing. It is important to know that the release notice does not exempt the goods selected for a random inspection.

Single declarations online payment is the first phase of this facility and will advance to multiple declarations payment in the next phase of CBC’s technology advancements. As the government department transitions to its new banking service, the limit will also be revisited.

Head of Finance Camile Beckford-Johnson said the department continues to offer other payment methods where payments would be more than $2,500 for registered customers with a bond facility.

“We will continue to facilitate trade and improve our offerings to the public,” she said. “However, we are mindful of the significant bank charges associated with online payments as CBC is poised to collect over $300 million in revenue this fiscal year.”

For further details, see the information posted on the COLS portal and on the CBC website. CBC’s call centre will be available during working hours, Monday to Friday, 8:30am to 5:00pm to assist traders and importers with any issues they may be experiencing. They can also send an email to CBC Online Support at cbc.onlinesupport@gov.ky