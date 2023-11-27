CUC goes to New Zealand to find new energy VP

(CNS): CUC has announced a new senior appointment to help the monopoly power provider on Grand Cayman transition to a lower carbon future. According to a press release the firm, well-known for employing Caymanians in senior positions as well as among the rank and file this time CUC went ‘to New ‘down-under’ and found Dr Stephen Jay who was recruited from Transpower New Zealand Ltd.

He has taken up the post of Vice President of Energy Operations and Richard Hew, CUC’s President and Chief Exective Officer said they were pleased to have him join the company.

“His expertise and knowledge gained in New Zealand are a welcomed addition to the CUC team as we transition to a low carbon energy future,” Hew stated.

The release said Jay holds a doctorate in electrical and mechanical engineering and “brings a wealth of knowledge with over 30 years’ experience in strategy development, asset management, electricity markets and regulation, renewable generation development and technological innovation.”

Jay was described as having strong leadership skills, experience in active collaboration with the New Zealand market regulator including the development of renewable energy systems and assistance with positioning the country for a lower carbon emission future.

As the President of the Electricity Engineers Association, a national not-for-profit organisation that represents the self-governance, safety and asset management best practice for the generation, distribution and transmission companies in New Zealand, he provided insight into renewable energy thought leadership, technology integration and asset management.