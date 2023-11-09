CoP worried by ‘insatiable appetite’ for guns

RCIPS meeting in West Bay

(CNS): Over the last seven years, the RCIPS, with support from Customs and Border Control, has taken 126 illegal guns off the street, including 19 so far this year, countering what Police Commissioner Kurt Walton said was an “insatiable appetite” here for firearms. Concerned about the impact of gun crime, he told a large group of West Bayers at a public meeting on Tuesday that the illegal importation of guns isn’t just a police issue but a national security threat.

“I am worried about the amount of guns in this country,” Walton said as he spoke about the efforts of the RCIPS, the CBC and the Cayman Islands Coast Guard to intercept their arrival, given that no guns are made in Cayman. “If we don’t treat firearms as a national security threat, we will continue to face the fallout…” he said, warning that things will get worse. “We need to deal with the importation.”

Walton, a 37-year veteran of the RCIPS and the first Caymanian at the helm since 2005, said he knew full well all about the issue of guns as it has been a problem for a significant part of his career. “I know the dangers of it,” he added.

CoP Kurt Walton, CS Brad Ebanks and Coastguard Commander Robert Scotland

He pointed out that within twenty minutes of signing his oath of office to take up the job as commissioner in September, he was on his way to a murder scene where a local man had been gunned down in broad daylight outside a George Town liquor store. However, he said, swift and focused work on that case has seen three men charged in connection with the killing.

But since then, Walton has been dealing with another spike of violent crime and attempted robberies, including street muggings at gunpoint and an attempted murder. He warned that the robberies would not stop until the police were able to gather all of the necessary evidence to convict the culprits and lock them up at HMP Northward.

During the very well-attended meeting, the community spoke very candidly with the new commissioner, and it was clear that everyone welcomed his promotion to the top job. As a result of the level of comfort the community has with Walton, they did not hold back about their concerns — which he had invited them to do.

District residents raised a catalogue of concerns, not just about the spike in serious crime but broader day-to-day issues, such as traffic problems, especially speeding on North West Point, begging and loitering around West Bay Public Beach, an increase in homelessness, drug abuse, anti-social behaviour, people landing illegally along the Barkers coastline, inadequate police foot patrols, poor customer service from some officers, and a lack of trust about how the RCIPS sometimes manages information given by members of the community about crime.

Walton stressed how important it was for the community to trust the police, and he accepted it was for the RCIPS to “demonstrate you can trust us”. But he defended the service over the extent of alleged corruption in the service.

He accepted that incompetence and corruption were issues in any force but maintained that it was not widespread in the RCIPS. He said they had rooted out several officers and charged them if they were corrupt. Illustrating efforts to charge those involved in any kind of abuse of office, he pointed to a recent conviction of one officer for misconduct and obstruction of justice in a murder case.

The commissioner and Chief Superintendent Brad Ebanks urged people to report any corrupt officers that evening before they left the meeting and said they would deal with it. But Walton stressed the quality of many officers and the work they put in. He noted that every night, many officers put their lives on the line, especially during periods when crime is spiking, as police go after those they suspect are involved in the spree of violence.

Nevertheless, Walton took the criticism of the RCIPS on board and apologised to everyone who had had a bad experience with the police. He spoke about current and future efforts to train officers better to handle the ever-evolving issues the service deals with in the modern environment.

He accepted that there were challenges but said the RCIPS was not inept but was “the best police service in the Caribbean”.

Grateful for what he said was the best turnout since he began his series of community meetings, Walton said that engaging with the community was important. He said his goal was to start a conversation about his vision for a police service that cares about, collaborates with and is held accountable by the community.