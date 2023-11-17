Cayman Islands dodges potential storm system

(CNS): The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on potential Tropical Cyclone 22 which passed just over 200 miles south of Grand Cayman Friday morning and was due to pass about 150 miles south east of Cayman Brac this afternoon. No warning or watches have been put in place here as by 3pm the system had still not developed into a storm as it passed over Jamaica bringing heavy rain.

At 1pm the system had been located at around 50 miles south-west of Montego Bay and about 265 miles south-west of Guantanamo, Cuba with maximum sustained winds of 35mph. Moving at 16mph additional acceleration toward the northeast is expected over the weekend. The NHC said that some slight strengthening was still possible during the next couple of days but the system’s chance of becoming a tropical cyclone appeared to be decreasing.

The Cayman Islands National Weather Service said it will still continue to monitor the developments of this system and any impacts it might have on Cayman.