Burglar kicks in door armed with machete

(CNS): Police are investigating a home invasion in the early morning hours of Thursday at a home in East End. According to a police release a burglar, armed with a machete, broke into a house on Seaview Road at around 1:30am, wearing a dirty white marina and shorts. He was said to have kicked down an interior door which hit one of the residents causing her minor injuries.

The man then demanded money from the occupants of the home and left the scene on foot with an undisclosed quantity of cash, in an unknown direction. Uniform and armed officers attended the location and made checks in the surrounding areas but they were unable to find the culprit.

The incident is being investigated by the Eastern Districts CID and detectives are asking anyone with information to call the Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com.