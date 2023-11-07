Armed muggers rob man at 7MB car-park

RCIPS officers patrol Seven Mile Beach

(CNS): Two men armed with a gun and knife mugged a man in the Seven Mile Public Beach car-park on Sunday night police have now confirmed. The street robbery topped a weekend of violent crime that saw one couple mugged and badly beaten on a West Bay Street, another man in critical care after being shot multiple times and one shop keeper become a local hero after he chased gun man with just a machete.

This time the victim was not injured but was subjected to threats as the muggers held a knife to the man as they demanded cash. The incident was reported to police at about 11:30pm but according to the victim it had happened at about 11pm when the man had just parked his vehicle. After taking an undisclosed quantity of cash the robbers had fled on foot.

According to the descriptions released by the police one of the suspects was about 5’9″ tall, with a dark complexion and slim build. He was wearing a black hooded jacket, a mask, long black pants, slippers, and carrying a black handgun. The other was about 5’6″ tall, also with a dark complexion and very slim build. He had on a light-coloured t-shirt and shorts, a black mask and head covering, gloves, and was armed with a large knife.

No arrests have been made.

The matter is currently under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Department at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com.