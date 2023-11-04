Armed men attempt two robberies in GT

(CNS): Police are on the lookout for at least three masked, armed men who appear to have been involved in at least one, but probably two, attempted armed robberies at businesses in central George Town early Friday night. At around 6:40 in the evening officers responded to a report of an attempted armed robbery at a restaurant on North Sound Road just north of Shedden Road.

Three masked men had entered the restaurant, which has not been identified but was located in Ventia Plaza, with one carrying a handgun, according to the police report. A worker at the restaurant ran towards the rear of the location as the men entered the premises and the armed men then fled the location. No shots were fired, no one was injured, and nothing was stolen.

The suspect with the black hand gun was described as about 5’6″ tall, with a dark complexion, wearing all black, including a black hoodie and shoes. The second suspect is described as about 5’9″ tall, wearing a black hoodie, a white mask and white slippers. The third suspect was wearing a black hoodie, dark-coloured jeans and sneakers, carrying a green bag. All three suspects were described as having a slim-build.

Shortly after that foiled stick-up officers received a report of a possible attempted robbery outside a Money Transfer business on Shedden Road, just east of Mary Street. A security officer had just exited an armored truck at the location when two men dressed in dark clothing and hoodies approached. One of the men was carrying a black handgun.

The security officer immediately approached a nearby police vehicle and as the would-be robbers spotted the patrol car they fled the location. No shots were fired, no one was injured, and nothing was taken. One of the men was described as being about 5’11” tall, and of slim build, the other around 6’2″ and of medium built.

No arrests have been made and police are asking anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com.