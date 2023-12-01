Activists propose cheaper, greener route for EWA

(CNS): The route chosen by the government and the National Roads Authority for the controversial East-West Arterial Road from Newlands to North Side is not the only one available. Local environmental campaigners, Sustainable Cayman, have in partnership with the UK’s Royal Society for the Protection of Birds issued an assessment of route options for the highway and finding one that is “cheaper, shorter and safer” the authors have said. Their proposed re-route is also environmentally friendly as it avoids cutting through the central mangrove wetlands and the associated flood risks.

The activists are urging the public to read the short, clear report, contact their MPs and lobby them for what they argue is a much better option than the one government is currently pursuing. The work was partially funded by the RSPB which has a particular interest in the issue because of the migratory, as well as nesting, bird habitat that will be put at risk by the East-West-Arterial

Natalie Hall, from the RSPB and one of the authors of the report said infrastructure development should not come at the cost of environmental degradation. “That is why we should always conduct rigorous environmental impact assessments before initiating any project,” she said.

“We should also adopt a holistic approach to development, which considers both human and natural systems, and the long-term sustainability of interventions. By doing so, we aim to create infrastructure that is not only functional and efficient, but also harmonious and resilient. The traffic issues currently faced by Caymanians cannot be solved by a new road in isolation.”

The report itself examines the NRA option, the redevelopment of the existing road and an alternative route which Sustainable Cayman said offered greater community access and benefits, a lesser environmental impact and more climate resilience, all for around at least $8million less than the current proposed route.

While no route can solve the existing bottleneck problem at the intersection of Hurley’s Roundabout given that any improvement east of this junction will simply increase the traffic delivered to the troublesome area, more quickly, this option will still cut the travel time to Grand Harbour and the inevitable congestion. The redirection of the road further south, as is proposed, would also have the least negative impact on the environment as it comes south of the Central Mangrove Wetland retaining that unique eco-system as oppose to the dissection of it, proposed by the NRA Route.

The report invites the public to read the report provide feedback to Sustainable Cayman and “engage in discussion” with their MPs. “Taking care of our environment provides for a better quality of life, health and well-being. This is one of the main components of why we need to ensure that proper decisions are taken today to build a safer and more resilient future,” a spokesperson for Sustainable Cayman said.

The EWA is currently going through an Environmental Impact Assessment.

The ToRs were finalised in May and the engineering consultants will be looking at potential re-alignments of the road as they examine the challenges this highway poses, given the NRA route currently proposes crossing the mangrove wetland, which could call for extremely costly mitigation measures.

This report suggests, based on the cost per mile to build a road on 2015 figures, the EIA along the current route would cost at least $70 million and the alternative route just under $62million in comparison. However the $70million is now understood to be way out of date with the NRA more recently estimating it could be as much as $100million to build. That doesn’t include land acquisition or the mitigation measures needed to prevent flooding or to curb critical habitat destruction. The engineering and storm water management required to take the road through the wetland could send costs sky-rocketing making the project prohibitively expensive.

The alternative route that Sustainable Cayman is suggesting is further south from the NRA route, closer to existing development and poses much less of a threat to untouched habitat. It will not require the same complex engineering. It also avoids National Trust land and the Mastic Trail and reduces the access to the wider central wetlands. This would alleviating the concerns that the primary motivation for the last phase of the road from Lookout Gardens in Bodden Town to Frank Sound was to open up the wetlands to secondary development.

The EWA has caused political turmoil recently with the former premier and minister for climate change and sustainability, Wayne Panton, stressing the importance of an EIA for the project and the fact that the road is not the solution to Cayman’s congestion chaos and stressing the need for a modern, green, public transport network to properly address the traffic.

But several of the former PACT, now UPM ministers, have been opposed to the EIA and have been pushing to build the road regardless arguing it will reduce the congestion. Some have also been vocal about their support for developing around the road despite public concern about such secondary development. There has also been considerable speculation that the disagreements over moving this project ahead played a part in the recent ousting of Panton due to the pressure from developers wanting to access the wetlands.

Sustainable Cayman stated that the traffic issues currently faced by the Cayman Islands cannot be solved by a new road in isolation and such infrastructure and development needs to be looked at holistically to plan and design it in the best interests of the people not just development economics.

See the full report here or scan the QR code below