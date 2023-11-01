4,000 speeding tickets issued this year

RCIPS officers issue speeding tickets

(CNS): The police have handed out a record-breaking number of speeding tickets since the beginning of January, but drivers are still not heeding speed limits on the roads. Over 4,000 tickets were issued in the first ten months of this year, up more than 30% from the total number of tickets issued during the whole of last year, when 3,063 were issued.

Although around 100 speeders are ticketed per week, the police say that at the recent series of community meetings, speeding was among the key topics raised by members of the public.

Attendees asked Police Commissioner Kurt Walton and his officers for greater police presence and more ticketing to reduce speeding, but Walton warned that issuing tickets alone will not solve the problem. “The complaint of speeding is nationwide,” he said. “As I have said before, we cannot ticket our way out of this problem.”

Even as police do what people want, giving out significantly more tickets and increasing the visibility of police on the roads, drivers still speed.

“As a community, we must take responsibility to change our behaviour when we get behind the wheel,” Walton said. “If every driver applied the following basic rules and advice, the result would be less collisions and less fatalities on our roads”.

He advised motorists to slow down, drive to the speed limits and road conditions, not to overtake when it is illegal to do so, follow roundabout rules and indicate turns, and not to be distracted while driving. The police commissioner told drivers to put down their phones and be patient, to think of other road users and their passengers. He said the roads are to be shared and road rules to be respected.

“We know ticketing isn’t going to solve the problem,” he added. “Education resulting in change in driving behaviour is a lot harder to achieve. It’s not a quick fix, but it is a key to success. This forms part of the vital work the RCIPS is contributing to, alongside our Cayman Islands Government colleagues, as part of the National Road Safety Strategy (NRSS),” Walton added.

The RCIPS is working with partners, including the NRA, 911, the Fire Service and DVDL, to develop and deliver the NRSS aims to ultimately reduce road fatalities, improve the road network, improve traffic legislation, enhance enforcement, and improve the overall driving experience in the Cayman Islands over the coming years.

“In the short term, there is something we can all do to improve the driving experience for all road users,” the commissioner said as he urged people to slow down. “Until we do, we will continue to see collisions and, in the worst cases, serious injuries and fatalities on our roads.”