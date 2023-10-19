Wanted man is third person arrested for murder

George Orlando Senior

(CNS): George Orlando Senior (35) became the third person to be arrested for the murder of Divonte Alejandro Hernandez on Wednesday. Police said the wanted man was taken into custody after an operation in East End. Senior, who is from West Bay, appears to have been assisted in avoiding capture as a 32-year-old woman, also from West Bay, has been arrested on suspicion of being an accessory.

Police said that they both remain in custody as the investigation continues.

Senior is the third person to be arrested for murder in this case. Hernandez was gunned down last month in broad daylight outside the Liquor 4 Less store in Central George Town.

The other two men arrested in this case, Sean Austin Connolly Amaya (24) and a 22-year-old unnamed man from Bodden Town, have both since been charged. While Connolly is facing a murder charge, he is being held on remand after being charged with possession of a prohibited weapon. However, he remains under suspicion in connection with killing Hernandez.

Police have confirmed that just one man shot Hernandez multiple times before fleeing the scene in a Honda Fit. That car was then recovered by police in Palm Dale shortly after Hernandez was shot.