TS Tammy heading north, says NHC

| 19/10/2023 | 0 Comments
Source: National Hurricane Center

(CNS): Tropical Storm Tammy, which emerged in the centre of the Atlantic yesterday afternoon, poses no threat to the Cayman Islands. The US National Hurricane Center predicts that the storm will head north as it approaches the Leeward Islands on Friday, when it is expected to become a hurricane. The nineteenth named storm of the season was some 425 miles east-southeast of Guadeloupe on Thursday morning, already packing winds of 60mph.

Category: Science & Nature, Weather

