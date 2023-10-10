Teenage girl missing for more than a week

Jahsmine Ebanks

(CNS): Police are calling on the public to help them track down 15-year-old Jahsmine Ebanks, who was reported missing just before 6:00am on Monday, 2 October, and has now been missing for over a week. Police first asked for the public’s help finding her on Thursday. Jahsmine is of medium build, with a brown complexion and is approximately 5’2″ tall.

She has gone missing on several occasions. In November last year, a 20-year-old man was arrested for harbouring Jahsmine after she was missing for two weeks, but it is not clear he was ever charged with an offence.

The police are encouraging Jahsmine to return home to her West Bay address or to attend the nearest police station immediately. They warned that anyone who harbours or conceals a young person is guilty of an offence and is liable, on conviction, to being fined $2,000 and to three months in jail.

Anyone who has seen her in the last seven days or has information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the police immediately. Calls can be made to the West Bay Police Station at 949-3999 or the MASH Unit at 649-6000. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website.