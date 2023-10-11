One charged with Hernandez’ murder, one on the run

George Orlando Senior

(CNS): Sean Austin Connolly Amaya (24), who was arrested on Friday on suspicion of murdering Divonte Alejandro Hernandez outside a George Town liquor store, has been charged and remanded in custody. But police are asking the public to help them track the second suspect, George Orlando Senior (35), last known to be living in West Bay.

Crime Stoppers is now offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information that leads to the arrest, charge or conviction of Senior, who is described as violent and is believed to be armed and dangerous. The police are advising that members of the public should not approached him but should call 911 if they see him.

Hernandez was gunned down in broad daylight on Friday, 29 September, in the car park of Liquor 4 Less in the centre of George Town. While police have said one man shot Hernandez multiple times, both men are accused of murder in a joint enterprise.

Connolly Amaya was arrested on Friday and later charged. He appeared in court Monday and remanded in custody. He is expected to return to court later this month.

Last week, Detective Superintendent Peter Lansdown said the murder appeared to be a targeted attack and that Senior is likely being assisted to evade arrest. The police are warning that it is a criminal offence to obstruct, mislead or act in such a way as to prevent the apprehension of someone who has committed an offence.

Investigators are encouraging anyone with information about the whereabouts of Senior, especially if the circumstances are time sensitive, to call the Major Incident Room (MIR) on 649 2930. Anonymous tips can also be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Cayman Crime Stoppers.