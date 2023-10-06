Son gets 9½ years for brutal attack on mother

Jeffrey William Powery

(CNS): In court on Friday, Jeffrey William Powery (39) received a sentence of nine and a half years for a brutal attack on his mother, Jolene Powery (57 at the time), at their West Bay home in December 2018. Powery had left his mother for dead after beating her into a coma when his undiagnosed but very serious mental health problem spiralled out of control. He was arrested shortly after his mother was found by the police.

The delay between Powery’s arrest and the sentencing was largely due to challenges surrounding the psychiatric reports and his eventual diagnosis.

As she delivered her sentencing ruling, Justice Cherryll Richards said she was satisfied that Powery’s mental health disorder had affected his judgement and ability to make rational choices at the time. She also accepted that he was unaware of the extent of his problems.

The judge said the case called for a departure from the sentencing guidelines. However, the “extreme nature of the brutal attack” could not be ignored, she said, as she explained how she arrived at a sentence of 14 years and then reduced that time by one-third for Powery’s admissions of guilt, with time served to be taken into consideration.

She ordered that he must continue supervised treatment for his mental health conditions while in prison.

Jolene Powery remains permanently impacted by the attack and requires round-the-clock care. She suffered head trauma and a serious brain injury with no prospect of improvement.