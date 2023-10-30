Safety concerns as drivers dodge rush hour jams

(CNS): The National Roads Authority (NRA) is asking drivers on Grand Cayman, especially in the Savannah and Newlands area, to prioritise safety. Officials said they were “deeply concerned” about drivers trying to beat the commuter traffic jams with unsafe misuse of lanes that puts children at risk. The NRA is also asking pedestrians and cyclists to avoid the eastbound lanes of the Linford Pierson Highway as the construction there continues.

“Recent incidents have revealed a worrying trend where some motorists use the left lane to circumvent traffic on Rex Crighton Drive, leading onto Hirst Road,” the NRA said about drivers commuting from the Eastern Districts. “This behaviour not only disrupts the flow of traffic but also poses a significant safety risk to everyone in the area.”

As a result, the traffic police unit has been informed and is monitoring the area. Motorists who disregard safety and engage in reckless driving practices will face legal consequences.

The NRA urged motorists to be more thoughtful and work to create a safer, more respectful and secure driving environment for all residents and, most crucially, for the children in this area. “We urge everyone to be responsible, kind and vigilant,” the NRA said.

Meanwhile, with the partial completion of the new eastbound lane on the Linford Pearson Highway, drivers there are also asked to take extra care because construction is still underway to complete these lanes.

“We want to remind everyone to exercise extreme caution when travelling through this construction zone,” said NRA Director Edward Howard. “Safety is our top priority. “We are urging motorists to be extra vigilant and reduce their speed when passing through this construction zone. The temporary eastbound lane may be narrow, and we want everyone to stay safe.”

Cyclists and pedestrians are urged to take an alternative route during this construction phase.

“We encourage cyclists and pedestrians to use Agnes Way as a detour instead of utilising the temporary eastbound lane. Agnes Way provides a safer and more accessible route for cyclists and pedestrians until the construction project is completed,” the NRA stated in a release.