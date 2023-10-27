Radar out of action as storm season peaks

Kearney Gomez Doppler Weather Radar

(CNS): The Kearney Gomez Doppler Radar is, once again, out of service due to mechanical issues, just as the Atlantic storm season reaches its peak. The Cayman Islands National Weather Service (CINWS) said it is working with the manufacturer to replace the damaged components but was unable to give a timeline for the repairs. The radar has been offline for more than a week due to a damaged part that has to be manufactured to order.

The radar has a history of mechanical failures and storm damage and has been out of action quite frequently. The chief officer of the climate resiliency ministry, Jennifer Ahearn, said restoration was a key priority.

“We understand that this latest issue with the weather radar comes during what is typically the busiest period of the Atlantic Hurricane Season — a time when access to radar imagery is of particular importance to the people of the Cayman Islands,” she said.

“I would like to assure the community that the Weather Service has access to other services and tools that enable their dedicated team of forecasters and meteorologists to continue to produce accurate forecasts, advisories and warnings. Nevertheless, restoring the radar to full working order is a key priority and we will do our utmost to expedite timelines wherever possible to secure and install the replacement part,” she added.

Recognising the significant public interest in the status of the weather radar service, Ahearn said the ministry would provide updates on the status of the repairs.

CINWS Director General John Tibbetts said the weather service would still provide accurate, timely forecasts, advisories and warnings. It issues three weather forecasts daily, in addition to severe weather notifications and warnings for marine and wind conditions on an as-needed basis

“The Weather Service will continue to work with all available operational tools to provide updates on weather conditions across the Cayman Islands,” he said. “We understand the importance of the radar to our community and we apologise for any inconvenience this service interruption may cause. The Weather Service will work assiduously to have the radar operational in as short a time as possible.”