PACT may increase gun crime penalties

AK-47 assault rifle recovered 4 September

(CNS): Premier Wayne Panton has said that the Cayman Islands Government is considering increasing the penalties relating to the possession of unlicensed firearms in light of the persistent reports of gun violence across the islands. Following a National Security Council meeting on Tuesday, he said that they had agreed to review the Firearms Act (2008 Revision) as a matter of urgency.

The law already mandates a minimum ten-year sentence for anyone convicted of illegal gun possession, even if that weapon or the person holding it has never been involved in any crimes, unless the court finds exceptional circumstances. The maximum term for the worst case of offending for the possession of a gun is currently twenty years.

Because of the mandatory minimum sentence, dozens of people, young men in particular, have been jailed for lengthy periods, even if their possession of weapons was fleeting, resulting in disproportionate punishments compared to criminal cases where a weapon was involved but never recovered.

Although it has been in place for more than fifteen years, the mandatory sentence has not had any material effect on gun crime, which has continued to rise and fall.

According to the RCIPS 2022 crime report, last year, there were 25 gun and imitation firearm possession cases — a more than 50% increase from 2021. However, there were also 25 gun possession offences recorded in 2017, a significant decrease from 2016, when 36 cases were reported — eight years after the government introduced the mandatory minimum sentence.

But public perception, as well as the realities, about the level of gun crime continues to place pressure on politicians. Responding to the concerns, the premier said that the safety of people remained the top priority of the government.

“The continued proliferation and use of illegal firearms in this country will not be tolerated, and we’re determined to limit these threats,” he said in the statement issued following reports of gun crime over the weekend. “The National Security Council, as of [Tuesday] agreed as a matter of urgency to review the Firearms Law (2008 Revision) to consider recommendations to Cabinet on increasing the penalties for possession of firearms,” he said.

Panton spoke about the reports on Sunday evening, which police have now said were not as serious as initially thought.

“Last Sunday evening was interrupted by reports of multiple gunshots, and while it has now been indicated by the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) that it was likely only one incident, my colleagues and I are concerned that this behaviour continues to negatively impact our community,” the premier stated. “The RCIPS, under the leadership of Commissioner Kurt Walton, has our full support, and we are confident that cases will be resolved. Success in doing so is greatly assisted by information from the community at large.”

Panton urged people with any information that might be helpful to police to share what they know with the RCIPS on their confidential top line at 949-7777.