Over 500 reef and nurse sharks in local waters

Caribbean reef sharks (photo courtesy of the DoE)

Nurse shark (photo courtesy of the DoE)

(CNS): Scientists from the Department of Environment have published the first estimates of population sizes and home ranges for Caribbean reef sharks and nurse sharks in Cayman Islands waters and the first estimate of the reef shark population globally. Footage from baited underwater video systems (BRUVS) and photo ID, used as a non-invasive alternative to tagging, revealed 180 Caribbean reef sharks and 336 nurse sharks.

Sightings of the other four coastal shark species — hammerheads, lemon, blacktip and tiger sharks — were too few to estimate population parameters. However, the study found numerous immature Caribbean reef and nurse sharks, suggesting both species are breeding in Cayman waters.

The study found that the home ranges of both species are relatively small at less than 20km², but the occasional long-distance movements of some individual sharks often extend to areas beyond any one marine park’s boundary, potentially exposing them to fishing activities.

According to the scientific paper, understanding the ecology of shark populations is critical for their effective conservation and management. Over the past decade, shark conservation has become a global priority due to the substantial decline in some shark populations, specifically in the Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean Sea, as the result of intense over-exploitation and other human activities, such as habitat degradation.

Counting the sharks is challenging, the scientists explained, because of declining numbers, the complexity of their habitat and their highly mobile nature. Population models rely on sufficient sightings and the precision of population estimates increases with sample size. But sharks are typically elusive and difficult to capture because they tend to avoid areas where there are boats or snorkelers and SCUBA divers.

Reef sharks play a key role in maintaining healthy reef ecosystems, but a recent study found that they are much less abundant in the Caribbean than in the Pacific and Indian Oceans. Reef sharks in remote locations, such as the Cayman Islands, are considered ecologically vulnerable to local extinction as they are less likely to be repopulated from other regions.

Nurse sharks and Caribbean reef sharks are the two most abundant reef shark species in the region, including the Cayman Islands. All of these sharks are protected in Cayman waters, and the DoE said it appreciates the effort of fishermen to safely release any sharks they accidentally hook.

Source: Cayman Islands DoE (click to enlarge)