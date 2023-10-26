NHDT West Bay homes will be finished for Christmas
(CNS): The housing ministry expects the new homes in Phase 3 of the West Bay Light House Gardens Project, a National Housing Development Trust (NHDT) project, to be finished and handed over to owners in time for Christmas. Minister Jay Ebanks and his team visited the site recently for a photo opportunity, as the government is desperate to show progress on Cayman’s growing housing crisis.
A housing task force was established earlier this year to tackle the shortage of affordable housing in the Cayman Islands generally, but there have been no updates on its progress. Meanwhile, this project of 19 new family houses is specifically for Caymanians who meet the criteria, as are all NHDT developments. This final phase of this project brings the total of new homes to 54.
The homes, which were started last November, were built and financed in the first instance by the government-owned NHDT.
“At the Ministry of Planning, Agriculture, Housing and Infrastructure, we recognise the profound importance of home ownership and its positive impact on our communities,” the minister said, adding that the housing trust had been working extremely hard to ensure the project meets the highest standards.
Category: development, Local News
so when every cig housing project has been an unmitigated disaster….what does cig do????….another cig housing project…
welcome to wonderland.
Will the derelict cars be added tothe garden area as an option, or do owners have to provide their own?
6:21, you hit the nail on the head. Why do our lower socioeconomic economic persons, especially Caymanians and Jamaicans, insist on having derelict vehicles, often more than one per yard, on blocks in their yards?
Down vote all you want, you know it’s true.
It may take a year or two, but it’ll happen…rusted BMWs and Jags galore.
The houses look like boring, unimaginative boxes.
I wouldn’t even put my horse in one either, or rabbit, or hamster.
So do all of the luxury developments being built all over the island. They literally look like prison blocks!
soon to be said….
All I care about is getting out of the Lighthouse Gardens, because there ain’t no “gardens”, there ain’t no “lighthouse”, and there certainly ain’t no lighthouse of no garden.
UDPact now going to take credit for this worthy project launched by the previous government.
Well done PPM and all involved in a project which will benefit many Caymanians.
Not a chance these will be finished for Christmas, mark my words.
Will be built in time for the next election though.
low rise, detached bungalows???…..possibly the worst waste of land imaginable…and the most expensive option too….
welcome to wonderland.
Disagree, Caymanians are not accustomed to high rise projects style living. Those cramped stacked boxes are where ghetto culture breeds.
Let’s give Caymanians a chance to have outdoor space, fruit trees and take pride in home ownership.
Not going to happen @5:31. Mash up cars and boats in the yard will be the only fruit trees you see there by this time next year.
I understand what you say 8.25, but let’s hope there will be a community spirit sufficient to set an example to the neighborhood.
Don’t forget that they will be OWNERS, having mortgages and responsibility…so hopefully they will care what their property looks like.
So that means Cayman needs to start strictly implementing basic convenance rules island wide. DOE is now taking persons to court for littering and I hope this trend keeps up. People will do what they do but only in the face of no repercussions to their dumping actions.
where is the lol button?
ghetto in the making….
sadly you’re probably right.
let’s check-in in 5 years
Way to go Minister Jay. Good job.
Way to go previous government for devising and putting the housing trust in motion.
Except that the NHDT was set up 20 years ago in 2003 by a UDP government. But nice try.
How are these homes allocated in a fair way? I understand it is on a ‘first come first served’ but without even a website, how are people made aware of when they come available?
it’s who knows you … friend thing
So true! Hearing allot of that from people involved.
those who know. KNOW!
Persons apply to NHDT. Then they are assessed and added to the list when the applicants meet the requirements. Months before the homes are available. So allocation is possible prior to home completion.
By “Owners” do we mean tenants?
No they mean owners. NHDT pays for the land and the infrastructure, sells the house at construction price or less, and guarantees 35% of the mortgage.
Financially unsustainable!!
Of course. No social support is sustainable. This is at least one-off. (Once you get your house Government is done with its costs. In theory.) Complaining that social support is unsustainable is just saying you don’t want Government’s giving social support, without the hard exercise of explaining why.
Good times. Cant wait for their offspring to fight each other for their bungalow the tax payer funded.
No. The idea is that these are sold to the owners at reduced (subsidised) prices. As opposed to other forms of social housing here and abroad where the government rents the accommodation either from themselves or someone else and then either for or to the tenant.