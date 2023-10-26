NHDT West Bay homes will be finished for Christmas

The Light House Gardens Project (Phase 3)

(CNS): The housing ministry expects the new homes in Phase 3 of the West Bay Light House Gardens Project, a National Housing Development Trust (NHDT) project, to be finished and handed over to owners in time for Christmas. Minister Jay Ebanks and his team visited the site recently for a photo opportunity, as the government is desperate to show progress on Cayman’s growing housing crisis.

A housing task force was established earlier this year to tackle the shortage of affordable housing in the Cayman Islands generally, but there have been no updates on its progress. Meanwhile, this project of 19 new family houses is specifically for Caymanians who meet the criteria, as are all NHDT developments. This final phase of this project brings the total of new homes to 54.

The homes, which were started last November, were built and financed in the first instance by the government-owned NHDT.

“At the Ministry of Planning, Agriculture, Housing and Infrastructure, we recognise the profound importance of home ownership and its positive impact on our communities,” the minister said, adding that the housing trust had been working extremely hard to ensure the project meets the highest standards.