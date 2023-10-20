New WORC system shows huge client numbers

WORC office on Mary Street

(CNS): The rollout of a new ticketing system at Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman revealed that WORC dealt with almost 7,000 customers during the three-week soft launch last month. The new system, called Qlogik, will track service delivery times and give an overview of the customer numbers at one of the government’s busiest departments, given there are now more than 36,000 work permit holders in the Cayman Islands.

Over the 21 days of the launch, the system showed that 6,907 customers were served with an average wait time of nine minutes and 46 seconds, according to a release from WORC. Transactions then took an average of five minutes and 28 seconds. Overall, customers spent an average of just over 15 minutes at the office. Deputy Director for Business Operations Allison Lovinggood said that WORC had received positive feedback about the new system.

“They like that they know where to go next and when they will be served,” she said. “The system allows us to be more efficient in our customer service. For those who are not able to use some of our services online, we want to ensure they are in and out of the office quickly so they can continue on with their day.”

The system also provides information that will better equip WORC’s leadership to implement any necessary operational changes to best serve internal and external stakeholders, the release said.

The system was described as user-friendly. When a customer enters the WORC office lobby, they select an option from the five available services in the Qlogik system: general queries, JobsCayman, multiple payments, single payments, and endorsement stamps. Once an option is selected, a ticket is generated, starting the timer.

The customer can then sit down and watch the progress on the Qlogik dashboard screen. When it’s their turn, the Qlogik system calls the number and directs them to the relevant workstation to be served. Once the transaction is complete, the ticket is closed and the system calls another customer to be served.