New ‘Top Cop’ begins tour of districts
(CNS): Police Commissioner Kurt Walton has begun a tour of all six districts across the Cayman Islands to reach out to the community to hear the “insights and suggestions” the public has about crime and policing. While Walton is well known to the Cayman Islands community after more than three decades in the RCIPS, the District Community Meetings will also introduce him as the new police chief.
The first meetings were held on Cayman Brac and Little Cayman last weekend. The next one will be held at Webster’s Memorial Church this evening (Thursday), starting at 6:30pm, with more to be set later.
“These meetings are being held in a town hall format with the hope that it will encourage constructive conversation with the members of each community,” Walton said.
Speaking about the meetings in the Sister Islands, he said, “I engaged in some valuable conversation with the community and my staff. I was able to solve some minor issues immediately and had taken away of a few community concerns that will require a collaborative effort with our partnering agency.”
He added that he hoped to see everyone from the Bodden Town community this evening. “Your concerns are important to us.”
Captain Kurt please diversify your staff. Please! Please! Please!
One too many of one nationality is and will continue to be the biggest cause of the mistrust, of your officers, by the people of the Cayman Islands.
he could just go through all the CNS archives and read that we need police presence around the island including traffic police who actually enforce traffic laws and not break them themselves.
That’s the only tour we need…one of duty and action, by his officers.
Traffic Police. Traffic Police. Traffic Police.
More stops, more idiots prosecuted. More stops, fewer death traps on the roads. Fewer idiots and death traps = fewer serious accidents and resulting gridlock carnage. More stops, more criminal activity detected…
Police the roads, fairly, professionally, and watch public opinion of the RCIPS improve.
Also, train all the officers how they need to drive. If I see one more police vehicle being driven badly, I think I’ll just give up on following any Traffic laws.
and leaf blower police
Also teach your officers not to “hit” on female drivers… it is unprofessional and damages trust in those that society expects to trust.
Amen