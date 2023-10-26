New ‘Top Cop’ begins tour of districts

RCIPS District Meeting on Cayman Brac (supplied)

(CNS): Police Commissioner Kurt Walton has begun a tour of all six districts across the Cayman Islands to reach out to the community to hear the “insights and suggestions” the public has about crime and policing. While Walton is well known to the Cayman Islands community after more than three decades in the RCIPS, the District Community Meetings will also introduce him as the new police chief.

The first meetings were held on Cayman Brac and Little Cayman last weekend. The next one will be held at Webster’s Memorial Church this evening (Thursday), starting at 6:30pm, with more to be set later.

“These meetings are being held in a town hall format with the hope that it will encourage constructive conversation with the members of each community,” Walton said.

Speaking about the meetings in the Sister Islands, he said, “I engaged in some valuable conversation with the community and my staff. I was able to solve some minor issues immediately and had taken away of a few community concerns that will require a collaborative effort with our partnering agency.”

He added that he hoped to see everyone from the Bodden Town community this evening. “Your concerns are important to us.”