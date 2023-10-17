Men turn up at hospital with gunshot wounds

RCIPS Firearms Response Unit vehicles

(CNS): On Sunday evening, police were called to the George Town hospital, where medical staff were treating two men who turned up with gunshot wounds. This was one of three reports on Sunday night that may have involved firearms, including shots fired at a George Town bar during a fight and unconfirmed shots in West Bay.

When police officers arrived at the hospital at about 7:20pm, they learned that one of the men had a gunshot wound to the hand and the other had been shot in the leg. Neither of them had reported being shot to the police at the time, but it later transpired that they had received these wounds in the Tropical Gardens area.

At around 7:40pm, officers attended a report of gunshots being fired in Kings Road, West Bay, but there was no evidence at the scene. Police spoke with a number of individuals in the area and received no corroboration. They were told the sound might have been a car backfiring.

Then, at about 8:30pm, police officers were dispatched to Shedden Road, at the junction of North Sound Road, where a man had sustained facial injuries and where there were also reports of guns being fired.

When the Firearm Response Unit arrived, it was apparent that the injured man had not been shot. But investigations into the incident revealed that a fight had taken place and shots were fired in the air. The other people involved had left before the police arrived.

Anyone with information about any of the incidents is encouraged to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Tips may be submitted to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Anonymous tips may also be submitted to caymancrimestoppers.com