Men turn up at hospital with gunshot wounds
(CNS): On Sunday evening, police were called to the George Town hospital, where medical staff were treating two men who turned up with gunshot wounds. This was one of three reports on Sunday night that may have involved firearms, including shots fired at a George Town bar during a fight and unconfirmed shots in West Bay.
When police officers arrived at the hospital at about 7:20pm, they learned that one of the men had a gunshot wound to the hand and the other had been shot in the leg. Neither of them had reported being shot to the police at the time, but it later transpired that they had received these wounds in the Tropical Gardens area.
At around 7:40pm, officers attended a report of gunshots being fired in Kings Road, West Bay, but there was no evidence at the scene. Police spoke with a number of individuals in the area and received no corroboration. They were told the sound might have been a car backfiring.
Then, at about 8:30pm, police officers were dispatched to Shedden Road, at the junction of North Sound Road, where a man had sustained facial injuries and where there were also reports of guns being fired.
When the Firearm Response Unit arrived, it was apparent that the injured man had not been shot. But investigations into the incident revealed that a fight had taken place and shots were fired in the air. The other people involved had left before the police arrived.
Anyone with information about any of the incidents is encouraged to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Tips may be submitted to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Anonymous tips may also be submitted to caymancrimestoppers.com
They ought to be, and TBH I think (with the exception of André) almost all (past and present) would /should be biting nails. And we can only hope for karma to come.
You wonder if the cops would actually patrol the roads and enforce laws what criminals they could catch. Oh well, guess they actually don’t want to do the work.
Just look at traffic court cause lists. they are never that long so that proves there is like 2 traffic cops doing anything at 1 times on this island. IT’S MADNESS ON OUR ROADS RCIPS.
The police and prosecution services are at best ineffective and our current politicians clearly have no interest in enacting laws that will keep the few thugs that are actually caught in jail. We will soon be as bad as or worse than Jamaica and Honduras if this continues. It is already the case in TCI.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/oct/17/turks-and-caicos-engulfed-by-gang-warfare-says-foreign-office-report
Jamaican police hunting Jamaican bad man in Cayman, can see where our little island headed. Thanks Mac!
Plenty Caymanian bad man in Cayman too!
4:38 Welcome to Jamrock!
Its time for Franz or the governor to step in. The problem is obviously beyond RCIPS’s abilities to stop. Bring in some real professional law enforcement from the UK to end this now. The guys with the guns are digging in and will be impossible to root out if we don’t end this. This is a tiny, affluent island where everyone knows everyone. Why can’t RCIPS find the people with the guns and arrest them???
Yeah, what these guys need is a good 5k.
This is fkin nuts, use to be one shooting every 10 years, then moved to 1 a year now it’s one every 2-3 days?
Gang leaders coming in(arriving on island) strong recently and attacking caymanian gang members?
Thanks Mac..Kenneth, Saunders ,Seymour…you must all so be looking forward to Independence when you won’t have those pesky Brits telling you what to do.
Me, I’m always getting shot and forgetting to let the police know!
To be fair, there’s not much point. They still trying to figure out who shot Dr Frank.
And whether some of Mac’s status grants are worthy of any investigation!
looks like the police will want to return to tropical gardens and maybe start patrolling these areas where criminals live
B is for bonkers there’s more than enough KFC chicken for everyone no need for this nonsense
This is an extremely racist comment @CNS.
Do you not understand the racial connotation between Black people and Friend Chicken? Let me explain: In the Southern States of the USA the Folk who are still pissed off about not being able to keep slaves, now make fun of the fact that,
“chickens had long been a part of Southern diets, but they had particular utility for slaves. They were cheap, easy to feed and a good source of meat.”
CNS: But you are not in the USA. You are in the Cayman Islands. In the 35 years that I’ve been here, I’ve never heard of any hint that fried chicken had racist/slavery connotations. It’s a traditional staple of local people of every skin hue. I do not know if the commenter is a racist and that was his/her meaning and neither do you (maybe if he/she is still checking the comments they can explain).
If the commenter is a racist (and necessarily from the USA so they would be cognizant of the connection you are making), that’s their problem. But if you’re seeing foreign racist connotations in Cayman that don’t exist here, that’s your problem.
As far as I can tell, the snippy comments about KFC and fried chicken in general appear to be because it’s dripping with saturated fat and cholesterol, which is extremely bad for the main health problems here.
Two Jamaican wanted Gunmen running around Cayman speaks volumes about this place I don’t know why we don’t haul down that Blue back ground Union Jack and hoist up the ikes green and gold with 36,000 work permits out numbering Caymanians 3-1 ware now a minority here for sure.
its your elected leaders that did it to you and lets not forget Al Thompson, Fosters and the Merrens also!
and all current construction companies.
you reap what you sow, bro.
The UK will take over the running of the whole place if the elected members don’t sort this out.
Soon come please.
I see that two Turks politicians have been jailed for corruption following UK takeover.
Must be a couple of our own biting their nails in case that happens here l’d guess.
You’re spot on. Mentioning no names but many in cabinet and RCIPS would be looking over their shoulder if the ACU actually did anything useful. The irony is that pathetic depts main area of business is investigating itself.