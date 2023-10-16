Man denies violent, threatening burglary

| 16/10/2023
Cayman News Service
Cayman Islands courts

(CNS): Michael Anthony Mendez (33) from George Town has pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated burglary and one of threatening to kill in connection with a violent break-in last month at the home of a woman he knew. Appearing in Grand Court on Friday morning, Mendez denied breaking into the home in Abbey Way Prospect armed with a knife in the early morning hours of 21 September. He is expected to stand trial in February.

