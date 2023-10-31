Low pressure system could cook up a local storm

Source: NHC

(CNS): A trough of low pressure over the eastern Caribbean Sea, which is producing disorganised showers and thunderstorms, appears conducive for gradual development this week as it heads towards our area. The National Hurricane Center in Miami said the system is expected to move westward during the coming days. A tropical depression could form late this week when the system reaches the central or southwestern Caribbean Sea.

The NHC predicts a 60% chance of a storm developing within a week. The Cayman Islands National Weather Service said it was also monitoring the disturbance. While the NHC projects the system to potentially move near the eastern coast of Nicaragua by the weekend, this system could bring significant rainfall across the Cayman Islands, regardless of its development.

“The National Weather Service is closely monitoring the development of this system due to its proximity to our area as well as the forecast uncertainty of what the system will do after seven days,” the CINWS stated on social media. “While we are still in the hurricane season, with this time of year being one of the more vulnerable times for the western Caribbean, residents are urged to continue to be vigilant and follow local media channels for the latest weather updates.”

In its 4pm bulletin on Monday, local forecasters called for light winds and slight seas over the next 24 hours as a high-pressure system over the eastern United States drifts over the western Atlantic Ocean. The outlook is for similar conditions through Tuesday evening, with an increase in the chance of showers from Wednesday afternoon.