Gunman flees bar with customer’s bag

Everglo bar

(CNS): Police are investigating yet another armed robbery after a man waved a handgun at a group of people socialising outside the Everglo Bar in Bodden Town at around 10:10pm Sunday night. As he approached the people with the gun in his hand, they ran to safety. However, a handbag that was left behind was stolen by the robber, who fled the scene in a dark vehicle, heading south.

Police conducted a search for the vehicle but did not find it. No one was physically hurt during the incident, police said. No description of the robber was provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website.