Gunman flees bar with customer’s bag
(CNS): Police are investigating yet another armed robbery after a man waved a handgun at a group of people socialising outside the Everglo Bar in Bodden Town at around 10:10pm Sunday night. As he approached the people with the gun in his hand, they ran to safety. However, a handbag that was left behind was stolen by the robber, who fled the scene in a dark vehicle, heading south.
Police conducted a search for the vehicle but did not find it. No one was physically hurt during the incident, police said. No description of the robber was provided.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
The ineptitude of the RCIPS amazes us again…. “heading south”. smh. What, headed south out the door? And then did he go east or west? Okay, too hard…. did he go left or right?
Commissioner Walton, you first order of business please – Compass direction training for all RCIPS Officers!
Meanwhile at Kingston High School. Sorry I mean John Grey High school they are having the usual back patting carnival for a load of kids with the ability to use Microsoft Office 😂
Is anybody in that group of leavers not a superstar? Jesus. Every one of them has some sort of award or specialism.
Finishing school as a specialist in PowerPoint 🤣. Why the hell are half our ministers there?
Do they have nothing better to do?
Its all getting out of hand man
I guess that is another hot spot I won’t be going to on my date nights
If you seriously considered Everglo for a date night anytime in the last 5 years you need your head examined. This is not their first encounter with violent crime.
Rumor has it that Suanders, Seymour and Jay from NS meet up here for some cocktails every now and then.
Everglo. Almost like they were courting grief.
Heading south?? Well he should be, by now be safely over to the South East homeland.
OFCOURSE WE DONT WANT TO LEAVE OUT OUR WANNA BE BADMEN.
ABSOLUTELY CRAZY AND INSANE WHAT IS HAPPENING IN OUR LITTLE ISLAND .
TIME FOR 3 STRIKES AND YOUR OUT…PERIOD.
that place is a dump, whoever goes there goes at their own risk.
No description of the suspect?
Any tint on the vehicle?
“…fled in a dark vehicle, heading south.” CNS, did you get that description from RCIPS? Heading south from Everglo Bar is directly towards the beach, where there is no road.
The main road goes past Everglo from East to West. Which direction exactly did the car flee?
CNS: https://www.rcips.ky/police-investigate-robbery-incident-at-a-bar-in-bodden-town-9-october
No wonder they can never find or catch anybody LOL
That’s the RCIPS… “dark car” “heading South”. SMH.
Thanks Mac…and of course Kenneth Seymour and Saunders.
How do you head south????
Aquatic car! James Bond style.
That’s why they couldn’t find it! it was under the water…
Coast Guards have cordoned off all roads south of the Everglow.
Heading home.
That’s not very nice.