Food truck robbed by man wielding machete
(CNS): A food truck in Red Bay was robbed of an undisclosed quantity of cash at around 9:45pm Friday night when a masked man armed with a machete approached the staff and demanded money. No one was physically hurt. Once he had the cash, the robber fled the scene on foot. When the police arrived, they searched the area but did not find the suspect, who was said to be dressed in dark clothes.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.
The finance minister needs to direct our local class A banking license holders to adopt cashless tap-to-pay Point of Sale machines for local merchants by end of year. No more cash and tethered thermal paper machines from 1995. Put a deadline on it, or pull their license.
Having been hit a dozen times, A La kebab shouldn’t take any cash after 6pm.
People, all people here, should be afforded capsicum (pepper) spray. Is it appropriate when threatened with a firearm? No. It might not be appropriate when threatened by anything, but it should be an option for owners of businesses who are full up to here with dirtbags stealing from them.
Most spray cannisters have a number on them, and those numbers should be registered to their owners, and recorded, so they can’t be used in the commission of crimes. Each person owning a spray cannister should be vetted. There will be growing pains, but if we don’t empower our citizens with a way to oppose the criminals, the crimes will continue to escalate. It is the way these things go. Criminals rejoice in an atmosphere where people have no self defense.
We also need to change laws such that a person can defend themselves and inflict GBH upon an assailant. Currently, if a person defends themselves and just happens to be a tad overzealous, they are guilty of excessive force.
How, I wonder, is this measured? Someone tries to mug you, and you strike them with your walking stick. They rise up and again attack, and you strike them again, this time harder. You shouldn’t kill them, no, but are we required to assess the precise degree of self defense? When we have not initiated the situation?
These things need to be worked out, and people should, imo, start leaning heavily upon walking sticks when they move about. You know, just for the occasional support. Spanish Elm is good.
Couldnt’t the cashier just have said, ‘no, cops are on the way’and shut that window thats 8ft up in the air.
over $12 for unauthentic shawarma is the real robbery.
Make Tazers legal… Much easier to catch when they are laying there twitching….
I have so much sympathy for the employees here who are absolutely lovely, and yet are the regular target for these thugs.
Please can the staff here keep a pot of boiling oil on hand for when these thugs show up. Will be very easy to track down the culprit when his face is burnt off. Then maybe a squirt of jerk Mayo to ease the pain?
Was this gentleman off his medication? Perhaps he was hallucinating when he saw that scary purple monster face on the side of the truck and pulled out his machete to defend himself especially at night time. I am behooved to say there appears to be more than meets the eye on this case.
The machete is the weapon of choice for our imported scum.
If he is not imported scum, then he has been fathered and abandoned by one.
It’s been hit before. It seems the business also needs to improve the system here. Better lighting, fencing, CCTV etc.
Harissa sauce to the face would be a good start.
The absolute state of someone who is willing to threaten a fast food employee. Utter vermin.
Thanks Mac…your political successors must be so proud.