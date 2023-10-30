Food truck robbed by man wielding machete

Al La Kebab truck in Red Bay

(CNS): A food truck in Red Bay was robbed of an undisclosed quantity of cash at around 9:45pm Friday night when a masked man armed with a machete approached the staff and demanded money. No one was physically hurt. Once he had the cash, the robber fled the scene on foot. When the police arrived, they searched the area but did not find the suspect, who was said to be dressed in dark clothes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.