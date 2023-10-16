Fisherman facing trial over drugs and gun

Courthouse in George Town

(CNS): Nulman Ivan Alcantara Santos will stand trial next year, having pleaded not guilty to allegations that he tried to smuggle over 6lbs of cocaine into Cayman and possessed an unlicensed 9mm Glock pistol and five rounds of ammunition. Alcantara was arrested in August after a Customs and Border Control operation aboard a commercial fishing vessel in George Town Harbour.

Although he was one of five people arrested who were aboard the fishing boat, he appeared in Grand Court alone on Friday via video link from HMP Northward, where he remains on remand. Alcantara is a foreign national but is seeking legal aid ahead of his trial, but that funding has not yet been confirmed.