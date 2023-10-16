Fire at CUC cuts power to over 11,000 homes

(CNS): A fire at CUC’s North Sound plant on Sunday resulted in outages across most districts on Grand Cayman, impacting more than 11,000 customers during the course of the afternoon. Officials at the power provider said the damage was limited to a control panel in an engine room. Although the small fire was extinguished before the fire crews arrived, it nevertheless caused significant disruption to the power supply.

In a statement issued Sunday evening, CUC said they were grateful that there were no injuries to CUC staff, and that they were assessing the damage and working to make repairs. By mid-morning on Monday, only a handful of customers in Bodden Town were still affected.