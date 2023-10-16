Fire at CUC cuts power to over 11,000 homes
(CNS): A fire at CUC’s North Sound plant on Sunday resulted in outages across most districts on Grand Cayman, impacting more than 11,000 customers during the course of the afternoon. Officials at the power provider said the damage was limited to a control panel in an engine room. Although the small fire was extinguished before the fire crews arrived, it nevertheless caused significant disruption to the power supply.
In a statement issued Sunday evening, CUC said they were grateful that there were no injuries to CUC staff, and that they were assessing the damage and working to make repairs. By mid-morning on Monday, only a handful of customers in Bodden Town were still affected.
For details on all CUC power cuts, check the outage viewer here.
I know we often berate CUC, but I would like to thank the CUC staff for ensuring we were not without convenience for too long. I was back up within an hour. I am old enough to remember when we went months without current, so an hour without is nothing.
CUC are a set of fools, damn waste of time. Raping customers to pay dividends, no care for maintaining or upgrading the archaic infrastructure, no interest in a greener future. Pure self interest for greedy shareholders, and I’d love to see a list of shareholders with the largest slices of the pie.
It was actually closer to 17k homes according to CUC’s outage map.