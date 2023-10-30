CUC earnings increased by 34% this summer

(CNS): An increase in the number of customers and record-breaking heat pushed CUC’s earnings up by $3.5 million over the third quarter of this year compared to the same period in 2022. According to its Q3 report, Grand Cayman’s power provider earned almost $14 million over the summer after a 2% increase in customers and a new record peak load of 124MW in July, when the average monthly temperature hit a historic high of 87.2°F compared to 85.4°F last year.

“A growing economy and record high temperatures drove a significant increase in consumer demand for electricity,” President and CEO Richard Hew said.

The total number of customers as of September 30 was 33,503, an increase of 638. This and the rising temperatures resulted in another significant profit for shareholders. However, Hew also said that CUC was making progress with major projects such as the battery energy storage system and natural gas conversion, which “will lower our carbon emissions and stabilise energy costs for our customers”.

CUC opened a bid in August for submissions from prospective natural gas suppliers as an alternative fuel to generate firm capacity. The power supplier is upgrading five generating units “for the dual-fuel conversion”, totalling 68 MW of capacity, to enable them to use gas.

“This project aims to meet base load and capacity needs while the Company continues to pursue utility-scale renewable energy projects,” CUC stated in the report.

“We look forward to participating in any utility-scale renewable energy bid conducted by the Utility Regulation and Competition Office (OfReg), which we believe will bring energy cost reductions for consumers,” Hew said.