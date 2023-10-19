CPA queries climate ministry’s role in national plan
(CNS): The Central Planning Authority held a meeting last month about the review of the National Development Plan, though no details about what people can expect to see once this long-awaited plan is complete have been released. The minutes reveal that the CPA chairman had concerns that the proposed timetable “seemed quite aggressive” and that the process was being led by the climate ministry.
An updated and modernised development plan is long overdue. The current plan was published 26 years ago and has been largely unchanged since then, even though the planning law calls for a review every five years. Once it is finished, it is expected to outline the goals and guidelines for future development.
Premier Wayne Panton, the minister for sustainability and climate resiliency, took on the multi-year project, but regardless of the urgency, he has said it is unlikely to be finished during this administration. However, in the absence of an updated plan, the CPA continues to rubber stamp unparalleled development that many Caymanians believe offers little benefit to the people here. There are also grave concerns that uncontrolled piecemeal development is undermining Cayman’s natural environment, from the massive loss of critical habitat to the erosion of beaches.
Despite the obvious need for the premier’s ministry to be involved in the process, given the PACT government’s policy commitment to sustainability, the CPA has challenged its leadership of the initiative.
According to the minutes, following a presentation to the board by Planning Officer Richard Mileham, the details of which have not been released, CPA members were given a ‘Project Delivery Plan’ with details of the targets and the timeline.
But this was questioned by CPA Chairperson Ian Pairaudeau, whe said the timescale was “quite aggressive” and raised concerns that the planning team was rushing to tick a box to complete the process. “The process has not been completed in 25 years, and we must ensure it is done correctly,” he said.
Pairaudeau also expressed concern that the Ministry of Sustainability and Climate Resiliency seemed to be taking the lead, as the law states that the planning ministry, the CPA and the Cayman Brac and Little Cayman Development Control Board are the responsible authorities.
According to the minutes, the planning ministry’s chief officer, Eric Bush, said that the premier was responsible for policy matters but the planning ministry had the lead on the plan. He said the technical resources needed to work hand-in-hand, but the involvement of the sustainability ministry did not reduce “the authority’s responsibility”.
The chairperson did not appear to be pleased with the idea of having two “executive sponsors” from different ministries and said there should be a single line of communication from the planning ministry. He also complained that the project manager, Simon Amos, was from the sustainability ministry. However, Bush said that Amos would be working directly with Mileham.
It has been no secret that Pairaudeau and the CPA, Planning Director Haroon Pandohie and even Planning Minister Jay Ebanks have clashed with the premier, the National Conservation Council and the Department of Environment over planning issues. Ebanks and Panton continue to be at odds over the application of the conservation law to development projects, which has resulted in a major courtroom battle that has already cost the public purse tens of thousands of dollars.
The review of the development plan must take into account the environment, climate change and sustainability, given Cayman’s vulnerability to sea-level rise and intensifying storm activity.
According to the minutes, over the last two months, a joint ministerial project team had been assembled to help the CPA with the process. Draft documents were given to the CPA members setting out the Project Delivery Plan and the Terms of Reference for the Planning Statement Committee.
See the published minutes of the meeting here.
Category: development, Local News
Rigged semi-autonomous Boards are at the heart of Cayman’s corruption problem. The tail wagging the dog.
The CPA are the ones the who ultimately make the decisions and should therefore be the targets of local vitriol given that nothing gets built without their say-so.
Yes, heaven forbid that we try to make a change instead of continuing decades of (illegal) inaction. Or that we get a sustainable-development plan, instead of the other kind of development of the last decade.
Sit back and grab your armrests folks, there’s another big ticket fight coming and maybe even extra rounds with the Privy Council.
In the green corner we have the PACT backed NCC coached by DoE. Clearly the underdog but gaining strength, let’s see if they can still punch above their weight. And in the red corner we have the Big Developer’s backed CPA coached by Mr. Pairaudeau. The undisputed reigning heavyweight champions of environmental destruction, with an unbeaten record of knock outs without swinging a punch. Finally, introducing the referee for this fight, the Ministry of Sustainability and Climate Resiliency.
Place your bets wisely as the gloves will be off soon. watch out for some sucker punches, low blows and bad calls by the ref. Winner takes all in the battle royal over our sustainability and environmental conservation. Wether you support CPA with more asphalt & concrete or prefer a more reserved approach to future development and coexistence with nature this fight is sure to be a thriller and certainly not vanilla.
Be assured that even if you didn’t pay for a ringside seat you’ll certainly be paying for decades to come whatever the outcome.
My money is on the big money. Greed is king on these shores and the small group of hyper-wealthy developers have deep pockets. They can take off to their 3rd, 4th of 5th home once this place is completely trashed and they’ve made bank.
The masculine procrastination seems to have fallen just short of complaining that the two most intelligent of the bunch, praise women, are heading up the working group of egos.
Halleluia!
This is an easy fix. Remove Planning from Jay Ebanks and put under the Premier so that we have sustainable development that incorporates climate resiliency etc.
It beggars belief that the Cayman system of planning approval can exist. A board made up of private individuals, most of whom have ties to developers or in the construction industry themselves, are given the keys to approving planning for development projects?!
Facts!!! This has gone on for far too long now.
Welcome to the Cayman Islands. Where the only way is the non-sensical way as long as a select few continue to profit at the expense of everyone else.
Only in Absurdistan…………
on the planet Numbrain we might have CPA in charge of setting out a climate resilience and sustainable development plan, but in Cayman that would be suicide and i’d go as far as to say corrupt, as we’ve all seen the CPA in action. That body has been the single most detrimental to the well being and future of these islands.
However, developments have been responsible for massive revenues to underwrite government’s many services , which would have been impossible without direct taxation.
Next time you drop your kid off to free school, call for an ambulance, go to hospital, complain about pot holes, have your hand out for seamen’s pension or at NAU…remember how it got paid for.
You know I don’t think its a national disaster that we have two ministers (Wayne and Jay) who appear to be polar opposites when it come to development. I think it is possible that their presence at Cabinet meetings will result in compromise and a balanced approach with neither getting away with too much or getting his way!
Everyone must remember that Ian Pairaudeau and Eric Bush are recycled from the PPM administration that believed in unbridled development as their party was financed though many of these developers. Pairaudeau, himself was head of one of the major construction companies in the island and a card carrying POM member.
Until greed and the love of power is reigned in, we will never move this country forward.
Time for a complete dismantling of the current membership of the CPA. They, under Pairaudeau’s leadership, seem to have adopted the view that no one is above them.
Who are they? In the main developers themselves or extension cords of developers or persons whose livelihood is driven by income from development. This is why this Country has gone crazy and no longer represents the dreams of true Caymanians.
Remove every striking one of them now before it is too late.
Then what will we have? 0 development which suits the rich and well-fed!