CPA queries climate ministry’s role in national plan

(CNS): The Central Planning Authority held a meeting last month about the review of the National Development Plan, though no details about what people can expect to see once this long-awaited plan is complete have been released. The minutes reveal that the CPA chairman had concerns that the proposed timetable “seemed quite aggressive” and that the process was being led by the climate ministry.

An updated and modernised development plan is long overdue. The current plan was published 26 years ago and has been largely unchanged since then, even though the planning law calls for a review every five years. Once it is finished, it is expected to outline the goals and guidelines for future development.

Premier Wayne Panton, the minister for sustainability and climate resiliency, took on the multi-year project, but regardless of the urgency, he has said it is unlikely to be finished during this administration. However, in the absence of an updated plan, the CPA continues to rubber stamp unparalleled development that many Caymanians believe offers little benefit to the people here. There are also grave concerns that uncontrolled piecemeal development is undermining Cayman’s natural environment, from the massive loss of critical habitat to the erosion of beaches.

Despite the obvious need for the premier’s ministry to be involved in the process, given the PACT government’s policy commitment to sustainability, the CPA has challenged its leadership of the initiative.

According to the minutes, following a presentation to the board by Planning Officer Richard Mileham, the details of which have not been released, CPA members were given a ‘Project Delivery Plan’ with details of the targets and the timeline.

But this was questioned by CPA Chairperson Ian Pairaudeau, whe said the timescale was “quite aggressive” and raised concerns that the planning team was rushing to tick a box to complete the process. “The process has not been completed in 25 years, and we must ensure it is done correctly,” he said.

Pairaudeau also expressed concern that the Ministry of Sustainability and Climate Resiliency seemed to be taking the lead, as the law states that the planning ministry, the CPA and the Cayman Brac and Little Cayman Development Control Board are the responsible authorities.

According to the minutes, the planning ministry’s chief officer, Eric Bush, said that the premier was responsible for policy matters but the planning ministry had the lead on the plan. He said the technical resources needed to work hand-in-hand, but the involvement of the sustainability ministry did not reduce “the authority’s responsibility”.

The chairperson did not appear to be pleased with the idea of having two “executive sponsors” from different ministries and said there should be a single line of communication from the planning ministry. He also complained that the project manager, Simon Amos, was from the sustainability ministry. However, Bush said that Amos would be working directly with Mileham.

It has been no secret that Pairaudeau and the CPA, Planning Director Haroon Pandohie and even Planning Minister Jay Ebanks have clashed with the premier, the National Conservation Council and the Department of Environment over planning issues. Ebanks and Panton continue to be at odds over the application of the conservation law to development projects, which has resulted in a major courtroom battle that has already cost the public purse tens of thousands of dollars.

The review of the development plan must take into account the environment, climate change and sustainability, given Cayman’s vulnerability to sea-level rise and intensifying storm activity.

According to the minutes, over the last two months, a joint ministerial project team had been assembled to help the CPA with the process. Draft documents were given to the CPA members setting out the Project Delivery Plan and the Terms of Reference for the Planning Statement Committee.