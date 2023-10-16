Cops appeal for witnesses a year after murder

Ian Duffell

(CNS): On Saturday, the first anniversary of the murder of George Ian Duffell (51), the police issued a fresh public appeal for witnesses to the fight in which he was killed. Duffell was fatally stabbed at about 11:00pm on 14 October 2022 in a yard near the junction of Capt Joe and Osborn Road on Birch Tree Hill Road, West Bay. He was said to have been engaged in a dispute with another man at the time.

“The investigation into this incident is still active and ongoing, and so far, two men have been arrested in connection with the investigation,” the RCIPS said. “Detectives are still appealing for witnesses to come forward and provide information that may assist.”