Clifford prepares to hand CBC reins to deputy

Bruce Smith

(CNS): The director of Customs and Border Control, Charles Clifford, is preparing for a long but what it appears will be a smooth transition to the next head of the critical agency. More than eight months before Clifford retires, his deputy and veteran official Bruce Smith has been confirmed as director-designate.

Smith will take over on 1 August next year, when he will become responsible for overseeing all aspects of CBC’s operations, including border security, revenue collection and trade facilitation. Smith was appointed as CBC senior deputy director in 2019, and oversees intelligence, investigations, and border control in the Sister Islands.

Before his current appointment, he had already served 21 years at the old customs department and eleven years at the immigration department.

In a press release about the succession plan, officials said that Smith is a highly respected leader with a proven track record of success. He is known for his strategic thinking, operational excellence and ability to build and motivate high-performing teams, the release stated.

Wesley Howell, the chief officer of the Ministry of Border Control and Labour, said he was thrilled to welcome Smith as the director-designate. “He is a highly experienced and accomplished leader with a deep understanding of the organisation and its mission,” Howell said. “We are confident that he will lead CBC to even greater success in the years to come.”

Smith will work alongside Clifford until he retires. Officials said that the planned handover period was an important part of the leadership transition and would ensure that he is strategically prepared to assume the directorship of CBC and effectively continue its transition to an intelligence-led risk management organisation.

The handover period will also give Smith and the CBC Senior Management Team time to review their 2022-2026 Five-Year Strategic Plan and make adjustments, where necessary, to counter new and emerging threats at our border. He will also use the transition period to build relationships with key stakeholders.

“We are committed to a smooth and successful handover of the leadership of CBC,” Clifford said. “I am confident that Mr Smith is the right person to lead CBC into the future, and I look forward to working with him and our entire amazing CBC team to ensure a seamless transition.”

Smith, a graduate of Triple C School, has completed various leadership and management training courses over the span of his extensive law enforcement career. He has received numerous service, supervisory and leadership awards, including Civil Servant of the Year. He has served as a valuable resource on various boards, tribunals and committees. For a period of five years, he served as the head of the Joint Police and Customs Marine Unit (now the Cayman Islands Coast Guard).

Saying in the release that he was honoured by the appointment, he added, “I am passionate about public service, and I look forward to working with the talented team at CBC to protect our borders, collect revenue and facilitate trade. I am confident that together we can build a more secure and prosperous Cayman Islands,” Smith added.