Caution urged for viewing partial solar eclipse

Projection of partial solar eclipse on Saturday (from CIAS video)

(CNS): On Saturday lunchtime, Cayman residents are expected to get a good view of a partial solar eclipse, but the Cayman Islands Astronomical Society is urging people to be very careful when watching the celestial event and protect their eyes. The eclipse will start around 11:00am and last until about 2:30pm as the moon lines up with the sun.

The sky-gazing experts said the maximum coverage, as seen from the Cayman Islands, will be at 12:44pm, when the moon will block over 80% of the sun’s disc. The CIAS will be holding a special event in the pedestrianised zone of Cardinal Avenue in George Town from 11:30am.

“We’ll have safe projection equipment set up, and volunteers will be happy to help explain what’s going on,” the CIAS said. Observers should not look up at the eclipse, even with special glasses on, as it is very dangerous. Instead, they can make a pinhole projector or use tree shade, as shown in the video below.

According to the CIAS, there are a number of other interesting things happening in the night sky this month, including the double simultaneous Jovian solar eclipses on Friday, 20 October, when the shadows of both Ganymede and Io will appear as dark circles crossing the disk of Jupiter.

Two nights after that, on 22 October, the Orionid meteor shower will peak as the Earth passes through what’s left of Halley’s comet. To observe this, the experts advise finding a very dark spot and say the best chance to see it is after midnight after the moon has set. The meteors will appear to radiate away from the constellation of Orion, though they can appear anywhere in the sky.