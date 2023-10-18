CAL launches new weekly Barbados flight
(CNS): The first flight of Cayman Airways’ new route took off Wednesday morning bound for Grantley Adams International Airport in Barbados. The weekly scheduled service was launched after the national flag carrier received a request from Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. The details of the deal have not been made public, though it is understood that BTMI has made some kind of financial commitment to the new route.
Tourism officials here believe it will bring European travellers and those wishing to link with CAL’s existing Los Angeles flight, though some people remain unconvinced that the route will be viable.
The route was launched this week to coincide with the 2023 Barbados Food and Rum Festival.
“The introduction of the Barbados route will offer cost-effective flights that will significantly enhance the convenience of travel overall to, and within, the Caribbean,” said Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan. “The financial commitment from BTMI to back this Cayman Airways service has been crucial in making a Barbados route a reality. It underscores the long-standing relationship and spirit of cooperation that exists between the governments of the Cayman Islands and Barbados.”
Bryan, who also serves as chairman of the region-wide Caribbean Tourism Organization, added, “The launch of this new air service connecting the Cayman Islands with Barbados represents a significant milestone in bolstering connectivity within the Eastern and Western Caribbean regions. It serves as a powerful symbol of the immense potential that emerges when Caribbean nations collaborate, and I eagerly anticipate the positive impact it will have on our respective countries and the broader Caribbean region.”
Cayman Airways Chairperson John-Paul Clarke said the collaboration with BTMI had made the route a reality. “Their support has been instrumental in getting this fledgling route off the ground, and we look forward to the continuation of this productive partnership to ensure the route’s sustained growth and success.”
He said the nonstop service to and from Barbados has been timed to provide convenient connections to the Eastern Caribbean and Europe through the many carriers that fly to the Grantley Adams International Airport.
“This new service also provides convenient connections via Grand Cayman to Los Angeles, effectively linking the West Coast of the United States with the Eastern Caribbean,” Clarke said. “Additionally, we have been able to synchronise the flight schedule to align with other Cayman Airways destinations. This expanded connectivity is expected to usher in fresh opportunities for business travel, tourism and cultural exchange, further enhancing regional ties.”
BTMI Acting CEO Craig Hinds said the flight was testament to the enduring spirit of innovation and collaboration that defines the region.
“It symbolises our commitment to providing more convenient and efficient travel across the Caribbean region,” he said. “Regional travel has often faced challenges, including complex connecting flights and layovers. The introduction of this direct service will alleviate some of these challenges, making it more convenient for travellers from the Northern Caribbean to experience the warmth, hospitality and the products that Barbados has to offer.”
CAL will initially fly to and from Barbados on Wednesdays. As the airline transitions into its winter schedule starting November 5, the scheduled service between Grand Cayman and Barbados will be as follows:
- Tuesdays: KX804 departs Grand Cayman at 5:10pm and arrives in Barbados at 9:35pm
- Wednesdays: KX805 departs Barbados at 11:45am and arrives in Grand Cayman at 2:25pm
- Thursdays: KX802 departs Grand Cayman at 4:30pm and arrives in Barbados at 8:55pm
- Fridays: KX803 departs Barbados at 9:20am and arrives in Grand Cayman at 12:00pm
Category: Business, Local News, Tourism, Travel
Half empty LA and Barbados routes are simply change for the sake of change. Majority of tourists come from the northeast. Locals go to Miami. We need three flights a day to Miami and one each day to NY. This isn’t rocket science and yet these guys want to swim upstream. Can someone put an adult in charge?
How many paying passengers on board?
None I am sure!
Looking forward to hearing about how many actual fare paying clients take these flights, not government freeloaders. i give this flight 2 months.
Thanks Clueless Kenneth.
THAT LA flight is WAY too early to be useful for any type of connection.
Finally! What everyone has been wishing for… a direct flight from Cayman to another small Caribbean island to get a breather from island fever.
Fingers crossed maybe 2025 there’ll be direct flights to BVI or Anguila!
This is way better than a direct flight to Las Vegas or Lisbon.
There are multiple daily direct flights from London to LAX, on multiple airlines (BA, American, Virgin etc). Someone desiring to go to LAX from Europe is not going to instead fly first to Barbados (and deplane, claim baggage etc), then fly to Cayman (and sit on the tarmac for a couple hours), then fly to LAX.