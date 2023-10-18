CAL launches new weekly Barbados flight

CAL staff hold the flags of the Cayman Islands and Barbados

(CNS): The first flight of Cayman Airways’ new route took off Wednesday morning bound for Grantley Adams International Airport in Barbados. The weekly scheduled service was launched after the national flag carrier received a request from Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. The details of the deal have not been made public, though it is understood that BTMI has made some kind of financial commitment to the new route.

Tourism officials here believe it will bring European travellers and those wishing to link with CAL’s existing Los Angeles flight, though some people remain unconvinced that the route will be viable.

The route was launched this week to coincide with the 2023 Barbados Food and Rum Festival.

“The introduction of the Barbados route will offer cost-effective flights that will significantly enhance the convenience of travel overall to, and within, the Caribbean,” said Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan. “The financial commitment from BTMI to back this Cayman Airways service has been crucial in making a Barbados route a reality. It underscores the long-standing relationship and spirit of cooperation that exists between the governments of the Cayman Islands and Barbados.”

Bryan, who also serves as chairman of the region-wide Caribbean Tourism Organization, added, “The launch of this new air service connecting the Cayman Islands with Barbados represents a significant milestone in bolstering connectivity within the Eastern and Western Caribbean regions. It serves as a powerful symbol of the immense potential that emerges when Caribbean nations collaborate, and I eagerly anticipate the positive impact it will have on our respective countries and the broader Caribbean region.”

Cayman Airways Chairperson John-Paul Clarke said the collaboration with BTMI had made the route a reality. “Their support has been instrumental in getting this fledgling route off the ground, and we look forward to the continuation of this productive partnership to ensure the route’s sustained growth and success.”

He said the nonstop service to and from Barbados has been timed to provide convenient connections to the Eastern Caribbean and Europe through the many carriers that fly to the Grantley Adams International Airport.

“This new service also provides convenient connections via Grand Cayman to Los Angeles, effectively linking the West Coast of the United States with the Eastern Caribbean,” Clarke said. “Additionally, we have been able to synchronise the flight schedule to align with other Cayman Airways destinations. This expanded connectivity is expected to usher in fresh opportunities for business travel, tourism and cultural exchange, further enhancing regional ties.”

BTMI Acting CEO Craig Hinds said the flight was testament to the enduring spirit of innovation and collaboration that defines the region.

“It symbolises our commitment to providing more convenient and efficient travel across the Caribbean region,” he said. “Regional travel has often faced challenges, including complex connecting flights and layovers. The introduction of this direct service will alleviate some of these challenges, making it more convenient for travellers from the Northern Caribbean to experience the warmth, hospitality and the products that Barbados has to offer.”

CAL will initially fly to and from Barbados on Wednesdays. As the airline transitions into its winter schedule starting November 5, the scheduled service between Grand Cayman and Barbados will be as follows: