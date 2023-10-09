Bodden Town man killed in single-car crash
(CNS): Police are investigating the cause of a fatal crash on Shamrock Road near the junction of Matilda Drive in Bodden Town early Saturday morning. According to unconfirmed social media posts from friends and family members, Tyler Parchment (24) was killed in the single-car crash at about 5:00am. No one else was in the vehicle when, according to initial reports, it left the road and collided with a wall.
Parchment was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He is the eighth person to lose his life so far in 2023 on Cayman’s roads. Officers with the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit who are investigating the smash are asking anyone with information to call 649-6254.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Local News
Prayers and sincere condolences to the Family of the late Tyler Parchment.
Reading of his loss is personally upsetting, as there are far too many ‘Single Vehicle Accidents’ resulting in road fatalities in Cayman now, since 2020!
These ‘freak’ accidents in Cayman are NOT ‘Coincidental’ as far too frequent now are vehicles crashing into concrete walls, buildings, light poles, bushes, trees and even ending up in our Ocean!
Sadly the headline: ‘Single-Car Crash’ will continue to be a common feature in our local media, and our society will casually assume, jest and genuinely believe; that certain automobiles, speed, alcohol, poor driving habits and Caymans roads are entirely the blame!
What is NOT being investigated, is the very real possibility that these drivers all suffered a fatal medical emergency behind the wheel- due to a single common denominator they MAY all share!
If the Police Service were to properly investigate and request AUTOPSY REPORTS of these crash victims, they will most certainly discover precisely what that ‘common denominator’ and answer is!
Sadly, more ‘Single Vehicle Accidents’ like this one, will continue to happen and be reported by the media.
Show love to your friends, neighbors, family and acquaintances as life is short and eternity is forever.
Rest in Peace Tyler,
Gone too soon.
Saturday morning 5am, single vehicle accident. Speed and/or alcohol are clearly responsible (and given the look at the extent of damage with the car, speed was definitely involved…that is not 40 MPH damage).
It is fortunate that someone innocent was injured or killed, just the person who made this unfortunate decision.
If humble was a person! Ty, you did not deserve this. You were not even a heavy drinker. Sleep in peace my friend. I’m sorry.
I feel very saddened by all these crashes and so many deaths. While I do not know the particulars on this case, previous cases have involved alcohol and excessive speed.
You would think another road fatality would cause people to slow down and drive better, but that never happens.
Prayers to this man’s family, and also prayers that it is only the maniac drivers who continue to lose their lives, and they don’t take any innocent lives with them.
30 MPH speed limit in that area.