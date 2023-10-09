Bodden Town man killed in single-car crash

Tyler Parchment (from social media)

(CNS): Police are investigating the cause of a fatal crash on Shamrock Road near the junction of Matilda Drive in Bodden Town early Saturday morning. According to unconfirmed social media posts from friends and family members, Tyler Parchment (24) was killed in the single-car crash at about 5:00am. No one else was in the vehicle when, according to initial reports, it left the road and collided with a wall.

Parchment was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He is the eighth person to lose his life so far in 2023 on Cayman’s roads. Officers with the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit who are investigating the smash are asking anyone with information to call 649-6254.