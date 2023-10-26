Bernie launches cultural identity campaign
(CNS): As Culture Minister Bernie Bush navigates his way through another firestorm, Cabinet has given approval for his Ministry of Youth, Sports, Culture and Heritage (MYSCH) to launch a cultural identity campaign on the formal naming of the National Dish, Drink, Dessert, Dress and Dance. The campaign will raise awareness of authentic Caymanian customs and traditions, according to a release from the ministry.
Bush said he was proud to be part of a Cabinet that understands the importance of cultural identity and supports the efforts to strengthen, safeguard and promote Cayman’s cultural heritage.
”As Cayman continues to evolve, it is important that we establish and highlight on a national level the aspects of our customs and traditions that help unify us as a people,” he said. “It is my hope that over the next few months the community will be open to engaging with the ministry as we embark on this educational campaign.”
As the holiday season begins, officials from the ministry are asking people to discuss with family and friends their thoughts on Cayman’s heritage and traditions, not just food, quadrille dances and whompers, but the more challenging aspects of how this society was built, such as the legacy of slavery in the Cayman Islands.
More details about the public consultation period and how the community can participate will be shared in the coming days, the ministry said. Meanwhile, the public is invited to engage with the campaign here, Instagram@mysch_cayman, Facebook or by attending upcoming events.
Category: Heritage and Culture, Local News
Bernie who are you ‘reinventing the wheel’ for?
We have already established these things. Now make sure this information is published and constantky displayed everywhere. Ports, libraries, schools, ALL tourists establishments including restaurants, hotels, bus stops, and elsewhere.
Also mandate that ALL persons who work in restaurants and lodging establishments learn about our culture and heritage. It is such people who display the least among of knowledge and concern about learning such information yet have the most contact with the visitors to our country.
They forgot about the National Car… Honda Fit.
If Cayman had a unique culture, there wouldn’t be a need for trying to figure out what it is.
Bernie confirm the identity of this *points downward
Hey Bernie, how about a national dick joke ?
I’m sure you have a few more delightful zingers for the voting public.
Unbelievable!!! All my 54 years I was taught turtle stew, swanky and cassava cake were our national dish, drink and dessert. Please tell me what has changed?
Guess the new dish will be Burger King, drink, fruit punch, and apple pie.
Poor Bernie.
KFC, 345, ganga and dancehall
Nothing like reinventing the wheel. He really should get counselling and treatment for his SDS since he has nothing better to do. Really, what has changed in 50 years except more wutless politicians desperately trying to prove their own worthiness?
Try hush Bernie. The people have spoken and we https://youtu.be/rIdLtivYIV4?si=7gVpf0y8kSv2FUAN
We’re lucky really.
When president Clinton was caught up in the Monica Lewinsky scandal, he launched a couple of Cruise Missiles into Sudan. That deflection didn’t work either.
Just be grateful Bernie doesn’t have a couple of Flare Guns.
If the dance doesn’t involve a good wine, dutty, dollah, or otherwise, I’m not here for it.
Man this place’s culture is everybody elses culture all in one. Caymanians have no identity and have always been sellouts of their people.
don’t say it like it is…..
That is unfair and untrue! Just a shame ‘progress’ for greed has ruined Cayman and not all Caymanians! Has it not happened all over the world.
Will there be some rulers on the table to establish a national average length?
What a great idea, we can have national dishes, dresses, and dances for each month of the year. “Whine up” would have to be the national dance during carnival season. We could include a contest for which MP is the national political disgrace of the month.
National Dish – stew (everything / anything)
Drink – brown sugar lime-aid (swanky; call it what you will)
Dessert – heavy cake (any starch)
Useful portion of the job done.
Dress – uhm, no. People wore whatever they could import designs & material of and dress evolved and continues to evolve in a homogenised ‘western’ fashion (and it is fine to admit that).
Dance – Oh for crying out loud, not the European Quadrille, please. There is a reason it died out in Cayman, and Europe.
national dance
the carnival shuffle.
walking likr you have your sandwiches in your shoes and you dont want to squash them.
with all the problems facing cayman….cig busy trying to establish what our national dish, drink and desert is??????
welcome to wonderland and pass me the headache pils.
As long as the national dish is not the critically endangered sea turtle!
It had better be that or Coxswain Grouper
Turtle Stew already the National dish of the Cayman Islands and so it should stay.
This whole exercise is about getting rid of the Stew turtle!!! Watch and see the magic happen.
another foreigner pleasing mission
“a Cabinet that understands the importance of cultural identity and supports the efforts to strengthen, safeguard and promote Cayman’s cultural heritage” …….. What a load of BS!!. What good is this if any physical evidence of Caymanian culture, heritage & identity has all but disappeared ?
Why do we still not have laws in place to protect our traditional architecture?. Why aren’t we doing more to protect the landscape and traditional rights of way? Seems like every week there’s an old cottage being torn down or demolished, or a beach access being “bought”. Identity isn’t just about customs, it’s also about landscape! You can’t cherry pick the parts of Caymanian identity you want to highlight while allowing the rest of it to be erased……
Another excuse to spend other people’s money on a party. LOL
I’m thinking that at last someone is recognized that our culture has long been lost under so many other peoples traditions and culture. As a country Caymanianians are too laid back and kind…kindness is part of our culture..I know, but let’s keep use and keep up other parts of it too. We are dependent on what was done in the past, how about keeping it up in the future? I am guilty as charged.
We already have a week allocated to this, just that it’s called PIRATE’s week.
Change the name to HERITAGE FESTIVAL week.
Many Caymanians were offended by the ‘Pirate’ association anyway, so this will be a Heritage celebration that all Caymanians can proudly embrace.
Pirate’s month
Good joke! No further comment.
Nice try, Bernie, but being vulgar to women certainly isn’t a Caymanian tradition!
ummmm……
According to the other Bush groping women is our culture though?