Bernie launches cultural identity campaign

Local artist Coleen Gibson with her traditional craft work (photo from Cayman Brac Culture and Heritage social media)

(CNS): As Culture Minister Bernie Bush navigates his way through another firestorm, Cabinet has given approval for his Ministry of Youth, Sports, Culture and Heritage (MYSCH) to launch a cultural identity campaign on the formal naming of the National Dish, Drink, Dessert, Dress and Dance. The campaign will raise awareness of authentic Caymanian customs and traditions, according to a release from the ministry.

Bush said he was proud to be part of a Cabinet that understands the importance of cultural identity and supports the efforts to strengthen, safeguard and promote Cayman’s cultural heritage.

”As Cayman continues to evolve, it is important that we establish and highlight on a national level the aspects of our customs and traditions that help unify us as a people,” he said. “It is my hope that over the next few months the community will be open to engaging with the ministry as we embark on this educational campaign.”

As the holiday season begins, officials from the ministry are asking people to discuss with family and friends their thoughts on Cayman’s heritage and traditions, not just food, quadrille dances and whompers, but the more challenging aspects of how this society was built, such as the legacy of slavery in the Cayman Islands.