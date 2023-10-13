145k tons of rubbish reflects problems of growth
(CNS): Last year, the Department of Environmental Health managed 145,590 tonnes of garbage compared to less than 39,000 a decade ago. This is just one of many figures revealed in the Cayman Islands Compendium of Statistics that reflect how the surge in population has had a major knock-on effect on numerous infrastructure and community issues in 2022. However, the growth is now outpacing the compilation of statistics as this new report is already out of date.
The report, published by the Economics and Statistics Office, pulls together a plethora of numerical information about the Cayman Islands last year, from the ratio of teachers to students to the number of people receiving government financial assistance.
But with the population surging, the estimated headcount across all three islands at the end of 2022 was 81,546, which has since been surpassed by several thousand people. According to the Spring Labour Force Survey published this month, the population is now estimated to be around 84,000.
The latest statistical report paints a picture of a country clearly growing at an unsustainable pace. Given the population growth, the number of households has grown from 25,561 in 2016 to 34,133 at the end of last year. However, at least another 2,500 people have been added to the count in the first part of this year, so that number, already unprecedented, has increased significantly.
The number of school-age children has increased by around 1,000 since 2016; ambulance callouts have doubled over the same period; and in just four years, the number of people in rented accommodation has increased by 4,500. From just nine false fire service callouts in 2011, the fire service dealt with 193 last year. A grand total of 9,437 traffic tickets were issued last year compared to 6,745 just six years ago.
All of these increases are largely due to the increase in the number of people now living in Cayman and placing a strain on resources.
As the workforce soared over the last few years, the number of work permits also increased, especially in the construction sector, which was once a Caymanian-dominated industry but is now dominated by permit holders. In 2022, there were 6,149 work permit holders employed in construction, more than double the number six years ago, calling into question, once again, the sustainability of development.
Since 2012, the number of rooms available for tourists has grown from 4,923 to 7,331. On Grand Cayman, the number of planning approvals for houses has increased by 38% since 2015, but the approval for condos and apartments — more likely to feed the demands of tourism than the current housing crisis — grew by more than 75%.
One alarming figure is the increase in the number of new drivers. In 2012, the number of people who passed a driving test was 1,198, but by 2021, this number had grown to a whopping 3,413. At the cargo port, staff handled around 144.5 tonnes of goods per hour in 2017, which rose to 187.7 by the end of 2022.
Random increases reflect specific issues. For example, the price of eggs skyrocketed from $2.29 a dozen six years ago to $8.41 at the end of last year due to an egg shortage post pandemic, and the 73% growth in the number of goats on the islands resulted from more government support for farmers. However, most of the growth is being driven up by the rapidly increasing population.
I predict the in two years we will need two Landfills
That must include construction waste as well. Those numbers equate to every person producing 11 lbs of garbage per day every day for the year – not possible…
The solution is obvious. Keep building hills. The grassed over dump hill is lovely. Cayman can easily outpace the rising seas by producing more and more waste.
I’m half serious and half joking.
And yet the building continues … smdh
What’s the problem, Sleepy Roy, Sweet Boy Joey, Full Moon Jon-Jon & Sir Alden will sort it all out once they are in power again!
There are many more than 84,000 people here. The blind adherence to defective ESO data which seemingly (and unapologetically) takes no account of persons on TWP’s or other short term permissions, or any of the thousands of tourists and others not reflected in the ESO’s numbers, sets Cayman up for failure, every time.
Anyone wants to know how many people are here, ask Customs and Border Control, and the Registrar of Births (and deaths), NOT the ESO.
Mr Panton – what is the latest on fixing the dump? Your latest self imposed deadline was 30 September (2 weeks ago) and still radio silence as usual.
I’m not expecting much from you at this point as you have missed all of your previous deadlines – however an update (and another excuse) is about due.
I’m not sure how many more different you can highlighting that the island infrastructure simply cannot cope with the amount of people on it.
But yet the CIG just choose to bury their head in the sand (as they do will all major issues) and keep going as if all the trash, all the traffic, full schools etc. are totally fine and normal. Pathetic.
Maybe fix the damn dump?
While the dump is a problem the issue detailed in this article goes beyond that.
The simple fact is there are too many people generating too much waste.
Think of waste managements like a bucket, the bucket has a hole drilled in the bottom that lets out some of the water you pouring into it. The problem is you are filling that bucket with a fire hose and the biggest drill bit you have to make the hole bigger is a 1/2 inch.
see the problem? it doesn’t matter mow many holes you drill, the water is coming in too fast.
Yes, and implement the long-talked about, long-awaited recycling program. I would guess that a third of our refuse is recyclable. Also not often talked about is construction waste, and especially demolition waste. Much of that can be reused/repurposed if we aren’t always in such an [expletive] hurry! Set demolished lumber and other things aside for people to take and reuse.
Finally, the agricultural waste, such as landscaping, etc. There should be a separate place in the landfill for these things, and they should be chopped or chipped down fine and bagged for mulch. Same goes for the Sargassum. In much of the world, seaweed is chipped and bagged for sale as seaweed meal, the best all-purpose and complete fertiliser a person can acquire.
common sense aint common! This is progression for a few and destruction for many. Keep it up and lets see how many flee wwhen this island starts to cannibalize itself.