145k tons of rubbish reflects problems of growth

DEH bulk waste collection

(CNS): Last year, the Department of Environmental Health managed 145,590 tonnes of garbage compared to less than 39,000 a decade ago. This is just one of many figures revealed in the Cayman Islands Compendium of Statistics that reflect how the surge in population has had a major knock-on effect on numerous infrastructure and community issues in 2022. However, the growth is now outpacing the compilation of statistics as this new report is already out of date.

The report, published by the Economics and Statistics Office, pulls together a plethora of numerical information about the Cayman Islands last year, from the ratio of teachers to students to the number of people receiving government financial assistance.

But with the population surging, the estimated headcount across all three islands at the end of 2022 was 81,546, which has since been surpassed by several thousand people. According to the Spring Labour Force Survey published this month, the population is now estimated to be around 84,000.

The latest statistical report paints a picture of a country clearly growing at an unsustainable pace. Given the population growth, the number of households has grown from 25,561 in 2016 to 34,133 at the end of last year. However, at least another 2,500 people have been added to the count in the first part of this year, so that number, already unprecedented, has increased significantly.

The number of school-age children has increased by around 1,000 since 2016; ambulance callouts have doubled over the same period; and in just four years, the number of people in rented accommodation has increased by 4,500. From just nine false fire service callouts in 2011, the fire service dealt with 193 last year. A grand total of 9,437 traffic tickets were issued last year compared to 6,745 just six years ago.

All of these increases are largely due to the increase in the number of people now living in Cayman and placing a strain on resources.

As the workforce soared over the last few years, the number of work permits also increased, especially in the construction sector, which was once a Caymanian-dominated industry but is now dominated by permit holders. In 2022, there were 6,149 work permit holders employed in construction, more than double the number six years ago, calling into question, once again, the sustainability of development.

Since 2012, the number of rooms available for tourists has grown from 4,923 to 7,331. On Grand Cayman, the number of planning approvals for houses has increased by 38% since 2015, but the approval for condos and apartments — more likely to feed the demands of tourism than the current housing crisis — grew by more than 75%.

One alarming figure is the increase in the number of new drivers. In 2012, the number of people who passed a driving test was 1,198, but by 2021, this number had grown to a whopping 3,413. At the cargo port, staff handled around 144.5 tonnes of goods per hour in 2017, which rose to 187.7 by the end of 2022.

Random increases reflect specific issues. For example, the price of eggs skyrocketed from $2.29 a dozen six years ago to $8.41 at the end of last year due to an egg shortage post pandemic, and the 73% growth in the number of goats on the islands resulted from more government support for farmers. However, most of the growth is being driven up by the rapidly increasing population.