UK offers support to protect Cayman’s deep ocean

Researchers survey coral reefs off the Pitcairn Islands (source: The Blue Belt Programme)

(CNS): An upcoming workshop will explore opportunities for expanding deep-sea marine conservation efforts in the Cayman Islands with support from the United Kingdom’s flagship Blue Belt Programme. The workshop is part of a week-long series of events where local agencies will develop plans for safeguarding Cayman’s Exclusive Economic Zone waters from pollution, illegal fishing and climate change.

Premier and Minister of Sustainability and Climate Resiliency Wayne Panton said the Blue Belt Programme offers unique opportunities for the Cayman Islands to strengthen protections for marine biodiversity and manage human impacts on deep-sea marine areas.

“Here in the Cayman Islands, we have recognised the unique value of our marine ecosystems for a long time and have taken significant steps to safeguard our coastal waters through an enhanced marine protected area network with zones covering an impressive 55% of our nearshore waters,” he said in a press release about the upcoming workshop.

“But, further out at sea, we know our pelagic species and environments are at risk from human impacts like illegal fishing and pollution that our islands do not currently have the capacity or infrastructure to monitor and enforce,” he added.

The Blue Belt Programme offers the chance for local experts to tap into a broader network of support to help with compliance and enforcement, strengthening governance and management frameworks, as well as building local capacity in these areas, the premier explained.

The workshop will be facilitated by representatives visiting from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, the Centre for Environment, Fisheries and Aquaculture Science, the Marine Management Organisation and the Joint Nature Conservation Committee.

Attendees at the workshops will include representatives from the Cayman Islands Coast Guard, Customs and Border Control, the Maritime Authority of the Cayman Islands, the Port Authority of the Cayman Islands and representatives of local offshore fishing vessels or “snapper boats”, which fish far offshore from the Cayman Islands.

The Blue Belt Programme aims to assist UK Overseas Territories in protecting and enhancing ocean health to halt biodiversity loss, enable sustainable growth, ensure climate change resilience, and connect people with the natural environment.