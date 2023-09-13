Tribunal ‘volunteers’ get major pay hike

(CNS): Cabinet has granted a significant increase in the money paid to members of the Labour Tribunal (LT) and the Labour Appeals Tribunal (LAT) for attending meetings, effective from the beginning of this month. While the members of these boards are volunteers, they are paid a fee for attending each meeting. This has been increased from CI$100 to CI$200 for members, while the chair and deputy of each board, who previously received CI$125, will now get $400 and $300, respectively.

Officials from the Ministry of Labour said the decision to increase the payments reflects the government’s recognition of the vital role members of these tribunals play in resolving labour disputes and ensuring fair treatment for all parties involved. Labour tribunals have long been at the forefront of resolving intricate disputes that arise in labour relations, the officials added in a press release.

“These committed individuals, with their extensive expertise and dedication to upholding fair labour practices, contribute immeasurably to maintaining harmonious workplace environments. This, in turn, bolsters good governance by fostering transparency, fairness, and efficiency, thus paving the way for a more effective government,” officials stated.

The pay hike is expected to help the government attract more qualified people to give their time for the work of these important and busy tribunals.

Labour Minister Dwayne Seymour said the government appreciated the commitment of members. “Their voluntary service in resolving complex labour disputes is instrumental in maintaining the delicate balance between workers’ rights and employer interests,” he said. “We believe that this increase in remuneration payments is a small token of our appreciation for their invaluable contributions.”

The Labour Tribunal, which is governed by the Labour Act (2021 Revision) and the Labour Tribunals Regulations (2012 Revision) (The Regulations), hears labour complaints from employers and employees, dealing with matters of unfair dismissal, severance pay and retirement or resignation allowance. Following the filing of an official complaint with the Department of Labour and Pensions, the DLP director will refer the matter to the LT.

The Labour Appeals Tribunal hears appeals against decisions of a Labour Tribunal. Its members are appointed by the governor and hold office for one year, though they may be re-appointed from time to time for further one-year periods.